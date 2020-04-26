Laser Marking Machine Market: 2020 Global & Regional Research by Demand, Size, Share, Trend, Types, Application, Manufacturers, Price, Sales Data, Consumer Analysis and 2026 Industry Opportunities Forecast Report

The Global revenue of Laser Marking Machine was valued at 1864.86 million USD in 2016, and the Global revenue of Laser Marking Machine is forecast to reach 3031.49 million USD by the end of 2022.

Laser marking machine is a type of machine that use laser beam to make permanent marking in various surface materials. Laser marking machines are used in a dynamic, highly adaptable process for high-speed character, logo, graphic, bar code and 2D Data Matrix marking. Laser marking is highly readable and leaves a permanent mark that enables effective traceability and is capable of withstanding harsh environmental conditions. The classification of Laser Marking Machine includes Fiber Type, CO2 Lasers Type and Solid State Lasers Type, and the revenue proportion of Fiber Laser Marking Machine in 2016 was about 51.6%.

Laser Marking Machine downstream is wide and can be used for Electronics, Precision instruments, Food & Medicine, Auto parts, Hardware Products, Plastic Packaging and others. Han’s Laser, Telesis Technologies dominated the market, with accounted for about 10.3%, 5.5% of the Laser Marking Machine production value market share in 2016 respectively. Trumpf, Rofin, Trotec were the key players. Global giant market mainly distributed in China, USA and Europe. It has unshakable status in this field.

China was the largest consumption region of Laser Marking Machine, with a consumption market share nearly 30% in 2016. The second place was USA; following China with the consumption market share over 23.8% in 2016. Looking to the future years, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (M USD), market share and growth rate of Laser Marking Machine in these regions, from 2014 to 2026 (forecast), covering

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Global Laser Marking Machine market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

Han�s Laser

Telesis Technologies

Trumpf

Rofin

TYKMA Electrox

Trotec

FOBA

Gravotech

Videojet

Epilog Laser

Schmidt

Eurolaser

Keyence

SIC Marking

Amada Miyachi

Laserstar

Universal Laser Systems

Mecco

Huagong Tech

Tianhong laser

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Fiber Type

CO2 Lasers Type

Solid State Lasers Type

Others

On the basis on the end users-applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications-end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Laser Marking Machine for each application, including

Electronics

Precision Instruments

Food & Medicine

Auto parts

Hardware Products

Plastic Packaging

Others

