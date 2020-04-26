Laser Marking Machine Market: 2020 Global & Regional Research by Demand, Size, Share, Trend, Types, Application, Manufacturers, Price, Sales Data, Consumer Analysis and 2026 Industry Opportunities Forecast Report
The Global revenue of Laser Marking Machine was valued at 1864.86 million USD in 2016, and the Global revenue of Laser Marking Machine is forecast to reach 3031.49 million USD by the end of 2022.
Laser marking machine is a type of machine that use laser beam to make permanent marking in various surface materials. Laser marking machines are used in a dynamic, highly adaptable process for high-speed character, logo, graphic, bar code and 2D Data Matrix marking. Laser marking is highly readable and leaves a permanent mark that enables effective traceability and is capable of withstanding harsh environmental conditions. The classification of Laser Marking Machine includes Fiber Type, CO2 Lasers Type and Solid State Lasers Type, and the revenue proportion of Fiber Laser Marking Machine in 2016 was about 51.6%.
Request a sample report and Get 10% on Global Laser Marking Machine Market Research Report @ https://martresearch.com/contact/request-sample/13/74778
Laser Marking Machine downstream is wide and can be used for Electronics, Precision instruments, Food & Medicine, Auto parts, Hardware Products, Plastic Packaging and others. Han’s Laser, Telesis Technologies dominated the market, with accounted for about 10.3%, 5.5% of the Laser Marking Machine production value market share in 2016 respectively. Trumpf, Rofin, Trotec were the key players. Global giant market mainly distributed in China, USA and Europe. It has unshakable status in this field.
China was the largest consumption region of Laser Marking Machine, with a consumption market share nearly 30% in 2016. The second place was USA; following China with the consumption market share over 23.8% in 2016. Looking to the future years, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (M USD), market share and growth rate of Laser Marking Machine in these regions, from 2014 to 2026 (forecast), covering
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Global Laser Marking Machine market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including
Han�s Laser
Telesis Technologies
Trumpf
Rofin
TYKMA Electrox
Trotec
FOBA
Gravotech
Videojet
Epilog Laser
Schmidt
Eurolaser
Keyence
SIC Marking
Amada Miyachi
Laserstar
Universal Laser Systems
Mecco
Huagong Tech
Tianhong laser
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Fiber Type
CO2 Lasers Type
Solid State Lasers Type
Others
On the basis on the end users-applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications-end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Laser Marking Machine for each application, including
Electronics
Precision Instruments
Food & Medicine
Auto parts
Hardware Products
Plastic Packaging
Others
If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.
Table of Content for Global Laser Marking Machine Market Research Report
Chapter One: Report Overview
Chapter Two: Market Assessment by Type
Chapter Three: Asia Pacific Laser Marking Machine Market Assessment by Type
Chapter Four: North America Laser Marking Machine Market Assessment by Type
Chapter Five: Europe Laser Marking Machine Market Assessment by Type
Chapter Six: South America Laser Marking Machine Market Assessment by Type
Chapter Seven: Middle East and Africa Laser Marking Machine Market Assessment by Type
Chapter Eight: World Laser Marking Machine Market Assessment by Type
Chapter Nine: Company Profiles/Analysis
Chapter Ten: World Laser Marking Machine Market Assessment by Players
Chapter Eleven: Regional Market Performance by Segment of Players
Chapter Twelve: Regional Market Performance by Segment of Countries
Chapter Thirteen: Technology and Opportunity
Chapter Fourteen: World Laser Marking Machine Sales & Revenue Forecast 2021-2026
Chapter Fifteen: Asia Laser Marking Machine Market Forecast 2021-2026
Chapter Sixteen: North America Laser Marking Machine Market Forecast 2021-2026
Chapter Seventeen: Europe Laser Marking Machine Market Forecast 2021-2026
Chapter Eighteen: South America Laser Marking Machine Market Forecast 2021-2026
Chapter Nineteen: Middle East and Africa Laser Marking Machine Market Forecast 2021-2026
Chapter Twenty: Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Profit Forecast
Chapter Twenty-one: Conclusion
Browse Full Global Laser Marking Machine Market Research Report @ https://martresearch.com/market-analysis/global-laser-marking-machine-market-assessment–with-major-companies-analysis-regional-analysis–breakdown-data-by-application-type/13/74778
About us:
Research is and will always be the key to success and growth for any industry. Most organizations invest a major chunk of their resources viz. time, money and manpower in research to achieve new breakthroughs in their businesses. The outcome might not always be as expected thereby arising the need for precise, factual and high-quality data backing your research. This is where MART RESEARCH steps in and caters its expertise in the domain of market research reports to industries across varied sectors.
Contact Us:
Mart Research
[email protected]
+1-857-300-1122
Latest posts by Pramod Lohgaonkar (see all)
- Global HPV Testing Market Size, Share, Analysis, Applications, Sale, Growth Insight, Trends, Leaders, Services and Forecast to 2024 - April 26, 2020
- Public Relations (PR) Tools Market Size, Share, Growth Rate, Segmentation, Outlook 2020, Regions, Demand & Industry Forecast to 2024 - April 26, 2020
- Global Translation Services Market by Product, Top Players, Types, Key Regions and Applications - April 26, 2020