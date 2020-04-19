Large North American mammals disappeared because of humans

A new study on human-induced mass extinctions of large carnivorous and herbivorous animals once living in North America was conducted by an international research group based at the Smithsonian Museum of Natural History.

The study, published in Science, confirms that humans have been “shaping” the fauna of that area over the last millennia. It was the smaller animals or animals such as deer that survived, who managed to change their interactions with the environment around them.

This research, which may prove useful for any new methodologies for the conservation of large animals today, was developed by Anikó Tóth, a researcher at Macquarie University in Sydney, who collaborated with Amelia Villaseñor, professor of anthropology.

The researchers focused in particular on the large mammals that were once distributed much more than now throughout the American continent. There is talk of periods such as the late Pleistocene and the first Holocene. They also analyzed human fossil remains to understand how they interacted with these animals and confirmed the man-mediated extinctions in North America, impacts that Villaseñor herself defines as “oversized.”

The main extinctions would have occurred at the end of the late Pleistocene, about 11,000 years ago, when several large mammals, such as mammoths and saber-toothed cats, disappeared altogether because of the profound ecological and environmental changes, also caused by man, such as the disappearance of the steppe and the change in vegetation.

