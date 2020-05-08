Landfill Gas Market Size, Status, Global Outlook 2019 To 2025

The Landfill Gas Market Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis along with Major Segments and Forecast, 2019-2025. The Landfill Gas market report is a valuable source of data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective for the following parameters; cost, revenue, demands, and supply data (as applicable). The report explores the current outlook in global and key regions from the perspective of players, countries, product types and end industries. This Landfill Gas Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

Energy Systems Group, Clarke Energy, Covanta Energy, Viridor, Suez, Wheelabrator, Veolia, China Everbright, A2A, EEW Efw, CA Tokyo 23, Attero, TIRU, MVV Energie, NEAS, China Everbright, Tianjin Teda, Grandblue, Shanghai Environmental, Shenzhen Energy.

The global Landfill Gas Market to grow with a CAGR of +5% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

Landfill gas consists almost 50% methane, 50% percent carbon dioxide and a small percentage of complex organic compounds and other compounds. Landfill gas is utilizable for power generation as well as for piped gas.

Landfill gas to energy (LFGE) facilities have continued to receive high levels of investment, proving to be a cost-effective way to utilise landfill gas for generating energy, as well as achieving significant reductions in greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. This report details the levels of investment in the global market, subdivided by regions, capital and operational expenditure and project type by end use application. Through extensive research and discussions with experts in the industry, visiongain has identified a series of market trends that will impact the LFGE market over the coming decade.

Growing demand for energy worldwide

According to IEA, the global energy demand is expected to increase by 30% by 2040. The growing demand for energy is attributable to factors such as the global economic growth at a rate of 3.4% annually and expanding population worldwide, which is expected to increase from 7.4 billion in 2017 to 9 billion 2040.

The Landfill Gas market can be divided based on product types and its sub-type, major applications and Third Party usage area, and important regions.

This report segments the global Landfill Gas Market on the basis of Types are:

Thermal Technologies

Biochemical Reactions

On The basis Of Application, the Global Landfill Gas Market is Segmented into :

Power Plant

Heating Plant

Other

Regions are covered by Landfill Gas Market Report 2019 To 2025.

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico).

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy).

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

Significant Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:

-Detailed overview of Landfill Gas Market

-Changing Landfill Gas market dynamics of the industry

-In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application etc.

-Historical, current and projected Landfill Gas market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

-Competitive landscape of Landfill Gas Market

-Strategies of key players and product offerings

-Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Landfill Gas are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

