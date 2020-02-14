Land Mobile Radio Market Set for Rapid Growth and Trend by 2025

The Global Land Mobile Radio market report has been compiled by the best subject matter experts and market research professionals to ensure that the data in the report is obtained from the most authentic sources and the forecast is of the highest accuracy.

Land Mobile Radio Market is expected to grow US$ 16,226.1 million by 2025 from US$ 6,408.5 million in 2016.

The sales of LMR is largely influenced by numerous factors. Amongst the factors, technology markets influence their sales. Analog and Digital (TETRA, DMR, P25, and Others) are the technologies of LMR. These technologies are expected to have a large impact on the growth of LMR market.

Potentially, P25 and TETRA technologies present larger opportunities as compared to other technologies due to various features such as interoperability, improved audio quality, and others.

Public safety agencies need a better solution for effective communication without interruption and better coverage and high audio quality. Thus, these two sectors present bundle of opportunities for the LMR growth.

By type, LMR market is segmented into Hand Portable and In-Vehicle. The Hand Portable LMR systems are more widely used than the In-Vehicle LMR systems because hand portable LMR are handy and easy to use in any locations, whether be public or private or commercial organizations, such as malls, offices, public buildings, and many others. In-Vehicle LMR systems are used by the front-line officers such as fireman, police, and ambulance.

The overall market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source. The research process begins with an exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market. Also, primary interview was conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate data and analysis. T

he participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers and national sales managers, and external consultant such as valuation experts, research analysts and key opinion leaders specializing in the LMR industry.

