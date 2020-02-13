Lambda Cyhalothrin Market gains worldwide popularity, 2019-2026

Lambda cyhalothrin is a class of pyrethroid insecticide chemical with a broad range of applications and repellent characteristic properties. Pyrethroid chemicals are synthetic chemical equivalents of pyrethrins, which are naturally occurring compounds found in flowers of Chrysanthemums plants. Commercially, lambda cyhalothrin is employed on nonfood crops, food crops, hospitals, ear tags of cattle, and termite treatments. It is majorly produced in India, the U.S., Germany, and China due to presence of numerous industries. Being one of the most important chemicals of the pyrethroid family, lambda cyhalothrin is broadly used in agricultural products such as fruit trees, cotton, and vegetables for pest and insect control. It is highly efficient and relatively less toxic, thus finds wide range of applications.

The growth of the global lambda cyhalothrin market is driven by rise in concerns towards diseases transferable by insects, focus on disease prevention rather than cure, and rapid growth of commercial pest management services. In addition, increase in demand for food grains due to rapid growth of population and considerable reduction in per capita farm land owing to rapid industrialization & urbanization are anticipated to fuel the market growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, rise in awareness regarding a safer, risk-free, and healthy lifestyle has facilitated the development of several new technologies to combat the growth of insects in residential areas. However, issues related to the toxicity of lambda cyhalothrin and stringent government regulations on the use of insecticides hamper the overall market growth.

Request Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-toc-and-sample/2843

The global lambda cyhalothrin market can be segmented on the basis of product, application, and geography. By product, the market is categorized into capsule suspensions, emulsifiable concentrate, suspension concentrate, liquid, water dispersible granules, and others. Applications covered in the study include homes & gardens, public health, agriculture, and others. Geographically, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The major players operating in the global market are focusing on key market strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, and partnerships. In addition, they are strengthening their market reach to sustain the intense competition.

Some of the Key Players Operating in the Global Market Include:

Nufarm Ltd.

BASF

Marrone Bio Innovations

Biostadt India Limited

Agromonti Company

Jiangsu Huangma Agrochemicals

Hamlung Chemicals

Jiangsu Xinnuo Chemicals

Yangnong Chemical

Fengshan Group

For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2843

Key Benefits

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the current trends, estimations, and dynamics from 2016 to 2023 to assist in identifying the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to the individual market revenue.

The region-wise and country-wise market conditions are comprehensively analyzed.

This study evaluates the competitive landscape and the value chain analysis to understand the competitive environment across geographies.

An in-depth analysis of each segment of the lambda cyhalothrin market is provided to assist the prevailing market opportunities.

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact us:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

[email protected]

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Market Pulse: https://blog.alliedmarketresearch.com/

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-market-research