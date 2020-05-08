Laboratory Robotics Market 2019 Precise Outlook – Thermo Fisher Scientific, Tecan Group, Yaskawa Electric

The report titled “Laboratory Robotics Market” report will be very useful to get a stronger and effective business outlook. It provides an in-depth analysis of different attributes of industries such as trends, SWOT analysis, policies, and clients operating in several regions. The qualitative and quantitative analysis techniques have been used by analysts to provide accurate and applicable data to the readers, business owners and industry experts.

The Laboratory Robotics Market was valued at USD 185.80 million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 274.49 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.72% over the forecast period 2020 – 2025.

Laboratory robotics is the act of using robots in biology or chemistry labs. For example, pharmaceutical companies employ robots to move biological or chemical samples around to synthesize novel chemical entities or to test pharmaceutical value of existing chemical matter. Advanced laboratory robotics can be used to completely automate the process of science, as in the Robot Scientist project.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Laboratory Robotics Market: Peak Analysis & Automation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Tecan Group, Yaskawa Electric, AB Controls, Aerotech, ALS Automated Lab Solutions, Anton Paar, Aurora Biomed, Biosero, Chemspeed Technologies, Cleveland Automation Engineering and others.

Global Laboratory Robotics Market Split By Product Type and Applications:

This report segments the global Laboratory Robotics Market on the basis of Types are:

Low-Cost Laboratory Robotics

Biological Laboratory Robotics

Pharmaceutical Laboratory Robotics

On the basis of Application , the Global Laboratory Robotics Market is segmented into:

Clinical laboratories

Research laboratories

Laboratory robotics is the practice of using robots to perform or assist in various types of laboratory tasks, such as pick/place the sample & the solid additions, they can also heat/cool, mix, shake & test the samples. While the laboratory robots have found their application in various industries and sciences, but the pharmaceutical companies have been using them more than any other industry.

Regional Analysis For Laboratory Robotics Market:

For the comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Laboratory Robotics Market is analysed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India and others. Each of these regions is analysed on the basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

Important Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:

– Detailed overview of Laboratory Robotics Market.

– Changing market dynamics of the Laboratory Robotics Market industry.

– In-depth segmentation of Laboratory Robotics Market by Type, Application etc.

– Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value.

– Recent industry trends and developments.

– Competitive landscape of Laboratory Robotics Market.

– Strategies of key players and product offerings.

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

