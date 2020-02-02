Laboratory Information System /LIS Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- Cerner Corporation, Mckesson Corporation, Sunquest Information Systems, (Acquired By Roper Technologies, )

New Jersey, United States – The report titled, Laboratory Information System /LIS Market has been recently published by Verified Market Research. The Laboratory Information System /LIS market has been garnering remarkable momentum in recent years. Demand continues to rise due to increasing purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. The insightful research report on the Laboratory Information System /LIS market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior. The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top Laboratory Information System /LIS players, their company profile, revenue, sales, business tactics, and forecasts Laboratory Information System /LIS industry situations. According to the research, the Laboratory Information System /LIS market is highly competing and disparate due to global and local vendors. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the Laboratory Information System /LIS market.

Global Laboratory Information System/LIS was valued at USD 1.27 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 2.66 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.56% from 2017 to 2025.

Key players in the Global Laboratory Information System /LIS Market include:

Cerner Corporation

Mckesson Corporation

Sunquest Information Systems

(Acquired By Roper Technologies

)

EPIC Systems Corporation

Meditech (Medical Information Technology

)

Compugroup Medical AG

Computer Programs and Systems

(CPSI)

Merge Healthcare

(Subsidiary of International Business Machines (IBM) Corp.)

SCC Soft Computer