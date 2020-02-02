Laboratory Information Management System/LIMS Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- Labware, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Abbott Informatics (A Subsidiary of Abbott Laboratories), Labvantage Solutions, Core Informatics

New Jersey, United States – The report titled, Laboratory Information Management System/LIMS Market has been recently published by Verified Market Research. The Laboratory Information Management System/LIMS market has been garnering remarkable momentum in recent years. Demand continues to rise due to increasing purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. The insightful research report on the Laboratory Information Management System/LIMS market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior. The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top Laboratory Information Management System/LIMS players, their company profile, revenue, sales, business tactics, and forecasts Laboratory Information Management System/LIMS industry situations. According to the research, the Laboratory Information Management System/LIMS market is highly competing and disparate due to global and local vendors. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the Laboratory Information Management System/LIMS market.

Global Laboratory Information management Market was valued at USD 629.32 million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 1,137.08 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2017 to 2025.

Key players in the Global Laboratory Information Management System/LIMS Market include:

Labware

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Abbott Informatics (A Subsidiary of Abbott Laboratories)

Labvantage Solutions

Core Informatics

Lablynx

Autoscribe Informatics

(A Wholly Owned Subsidiary of Autoscribe Limited)

Computing Solutions

(CSI)

Genologics

an Illumina Company