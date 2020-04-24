Laboratory Filtration Market Leaders, Segmentation, Regional Analysis and Forecast to 2023

The laboratory filtration market generated a revenue of $2.3 billion in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period. The market is being positively impacted by the increasing use of the filtration process in pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical and food and beverages industry, and the introduction of technologically advanced products. Filtration separates two components, usually solid from liquid, with the help of size-specific filters. Laboratory filtration products find application in microbial analysis, water treatment plants, drug discovery and development, virus removal, and research laboratories.

The increasing reliance on filtration techniques to obtain purified products is becoming a trend across various industries. In the pharmaceutical sector, the tissue culture media is filtered using several techniques such as membrane filtration to address diseases and manufacture new drugs. Membrane filters are also being used as a means of monitoring in-water microbiology and air pollution. Biomimetic membranes have been developed as a water filtration technology that replicates the process occurring at the cellular level.

The laboratory filtration market is segmented by geography, technology, and product. The technology segment is categorized into vacuum filtration, microfiltration, nanofiltration, ultrafiltration, reverse osmosis, and others. The largest share (35.5%) in terms of revenue in 2017 was held by the microfiltration category, and the CAGR for it is expected to be 6.8% during the forecast period. In 2023, about 34.4% of laboratory filtration market share is expected to be held by three countries, Germany, Japan, and the U.S.

GLOBAL LABORATORY FILTRATION MARKET SEGMENTATION

Market Segmentation by Product

Filtration Media Membrane Filters Filter Papers Filtration Microplates Syringe Filters Capsule Filters Syringeless Filters Others

Filtration Assemblies Microfiltration Ultrafiltration Reverse Osmosis Vacuum Filtration Others

Filtration Accessories Filtration Holders Filter Flasks Filter Funnels Filter Dispensers Cartridge Filters Filter Housings Vacuum Pumps Seals Others



Market Segmentation by Technology