Laboratory Equipment Services Market Analysis, Segments, Growth and Value Chain2017 – 2025

Global Laboratory Equipment Services Market: Trends and Opportunities

According to studies, increase in funding for research and development in pharmaceutical and biotechnology will fuel the dependence of buyers on advanced laboratory equipment services. The persistently rising demand for high-end technologies across industries will also enable the global laboratory equipment services market report higher CAGR. The market is also expected to gain from the continuous demand for consistent supply of key laboratory devices and equipment among procurement managers in the healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors.

Growth witnessed in this market is chiefly bolstered by the increasing research and development activities in biotechnology and pharmaceutical sectors. The rising need for timely and accurate diagnoses to start time treatment of diseases is also a key market driver. The market is currently witnessing lucrative opportunities in India and China, as a rising number of management enterprises provide considerable growth opportunities for companies offering laboratory equipment services. Contrary to this, the increasing focus on reducing cost of treatments, rising pressure to cut down marketing costs on pharmaceutical companies, and the rising prices of service contracts are a few of the factors restraining the market.

Global Laboratory Equipment Services Market: Regional Outlook

Among the key regional markets, North America is currently exhibiting highly lucrative opportunities, which have catapulted it to the forefront of the global laboratory equipment services market. Besides boasting a sophisticated healthcare infrastructure, North America is also one of the earliest adopters of the latest technologies. These factors have created an environment conducive to the growth of the laboratory equipment services market in North America.

As per the report, leading players are also focusing on emerging economies, especially Asian economies to conduct their clinical trial. The region provides significant cost-advantages and has abundant skilled workforce, which is why it is gaining traction over the past few years.

Global Laboratory Equipment Services Market: Vendor Landscape

A key trend observed in the laboratory equipment services market is the willingness of category managers to partner with service providers with technological expertise. Their primary focus is one enhancing laboratory processes and efficiently implement sustainability measures to help minimize energy consumption across laboratories. As a result not many suppliers are looking to ensure differentiation between their product portfolios. Given the scenario, strategic collaborations are observed to be the key strategy adopted by prominent companies to remain competitive in the global laboratory equipment services market.

A few prominent players to have already participated in the trend are Danaher Corporation, Agilent Technologies, Waters Corporation, Mindray Medical International Limited, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

