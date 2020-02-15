Lab Automation In Protein Engineering Market: Recent Industry Trends and Projected Industry Growth, – 2026

Global Lab Automation in Protein Engineering Market is expected to reach US$ 2,710Mn by 2026 from US$ 940Mn in 2017 at CAGR of 14.15%.

Lab automation in protein engineering market report helps to know the marketplace and internal & external factors which could impact the automation industry. Lab automation in protein engineering market report examines the existing trend and future perspective of the market at global.

The rapidly increasing demand for protein drugs over non-protein drugs along with high incidences of lifestyle diseases is one of the prime drivers for automation in the protein engineering market globally. Furthermore, other drivers are growing government for protein engineering and the need for consistency in quality. Restrain of the market are, lack of planning for technology development, lack of trained personnel and high initial setup cost put constraints on the market and low priority for lab automation among small and medium-sized laboratories.

Monoclonal antibodies segment is leading the lab automation in protein engineering market. Monoclonal antibodies are widely used as diagnostic and research reagents also in human therapy. This growth is attributed to the rise in adoption of them for various therapies such as cancer and autoimmune diseases.

Software and informatics is the fastest growing segment of the lab automation in protein engineering market. The software can be used to improve electron density maps throughout a statistical approach in combining experimental X-ray diffraction data with information about the expected characteristics of an electron map. Automation helps scientists to understand and solve the mysteries of protein dysfunction, as well as misfolding, aggregation, and abnormal movement.

Region-wise, North America is dominating the lab automation in protein engineering market globally, followed by Europe. Asia and Latin America are emerging as there has been a considerable growing outsourcing pharmaceutical manufacturing to these regions due to the availability of cheaper labor and resources. Strict regulations imposed by the US government and the FDA, increasing demand in the diagnostic market, a growing emphasis on the drug discovery and research labs, and the rising presence of numerous diseases in North America have fueled the growth.

Key players operating in global automation in protein engineering market, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Danaher, Hudson Robotics, Becton Dickinson, Synchron Lab Automation, Agilent Technologies, Siemens Healthcare, Tecan Group Ltd, Perkinelmer, Honeywell International, Bio-Rad, Roche Holding AG, Eppendorf AG, Shimadzu, Aurora Biomed.

Scope of Global Lab Automation in Protein Engineering Market

Global Lab Automation in Protein Engineering Market, by Software

Automated liquid handling

Micro plate readers

Standalone robots

Software and informatics

ASRS

Global Lab Automation in Protein Engineering Market, by Protein Type

Monoclonal Antibodies

Interferon

Growth Hormone

Global Lab Automation in Protein Engineering Market, by Application

Clinical diagnostics

Drug discovery

Genomics solutions

Proteomics solutions

Protein engineering

Global Lab Automation in Protein Engineering Market, by Type of automation

Modular automation

Total lab automation

Global Lab Automation in Protein Engineering Market, by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

South America

