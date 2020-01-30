 L-Threonine Market Globally Expected to Drive Growth through 2024 | Ozone Market Reports

L-Threonine Market

The analysts forecast the global l-threonine market to exhibit a CAGR of 5.24% during the period 2019-2024. The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global l-threonine for 2019-2024. To calculate the market size, the report considers the l-threonine sales volume and revenue.

The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: regional markets and applications.

Geographically, the global l-threonine market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa and South America. This report forecasts revenue growth at a global, regional & country level, and provides an analysis of the market trends in each of the sub-segments from 2019 to 2024.

– North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, etc.)

– Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Thailand, etc.)

– Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, etc.)

– Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Egypt, Nigeria, UAE, Israel, South Africa, etc.)

– South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Venezuela, Peru, etc.)

Based on application, the l-threonine market is segmented into:

– Pharmaceuticals & Nutritional Products

– Food & Beverages

– Animal Feed

The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. Some of the leading players in the global l-threonine market are:

– Ajinomoto Co., Inc.

– Archer Daniels Midland Company

– BBCA Biochemical Co., Ltd.

– CJ Cheiljedang Corporation

– Evonik Industries AG

– Global Bio-chem Technology Group Company Limited (GBT)

– Guangdong Zhaoqing Xinghu Bio-Technology Co., Ltd.

– Hebei Huaheng Biological Technology Co., Ltd.

– Hebei Huayang Biological Technology Co., Ltd.

– Hebei Xiecheng Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

– Heilongjiang Chengfu Food Group Co., Ltd.

– Henan Julong Biological Engineering Co., Ltd.

– Kyowa Hakko Bio Co., Ltd.

– MeiHua Holdings Group Co., Ltd.

– Ningxia EPPEN Biotech Co., Ltd.

Objective of the study:

– To analyze and forecast the market size of global l-threonine market.

– To classify and forecast global l-threonine market based on application and region.

– To identify drivers and challenges for global l-threonine market.

– To examine competitive developments such as expansions, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global l-threonine market.

– To conduct pricing analysis for global l-threonine market.

– To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global l-threonine market.

The report is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities. Key target audience are:

– Manufacturers of l-threonine

– Raw material suppliers

– Market research and consulting firms

– Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

– Organizations, forums and alliances related to l-threonine

The information contained in this report is based upon both primary and secondary sources. Primary research included interviews with l-threonine suppliers and industry experts. Secondary research included an exhaustive search of relevant publications like company annual reports, financial reports, and proprietary databases.

