Kosher Gelatin Market Competitive Landscape Analysis with Forecast by 2017 – 2025

Market Segmentation

Kosher gelatin market can be segmented on the basis source and functions:

Kosher Gelatin: Market by Source

Pig Skin

Bovine Sauces

Cattle Bone

Fish Gelatin

Others

On the basis of sources, kosher gelatin market is segmented as mentioned above, the most common source is pig skin followed by bovine sauces and cattle bones. Fish gelatin and other sources are used less as compared to the above sources. Pig skin, contains high level of collagen which makes it a major raw material used for the gelatin production. Bovine sauces, contains high level of peptides and fibrous material which makes it a good source of collagen. Cattle bone release high amount of collagen which then can be used for the production of gelatin, also it is seemed that there is fast growth for the cattle bones due to its high efficiency in improving digestion and connective tissue. Fish gelatin is on the rise as beef and pork gelatins does not meet the kosher standards. Other sources like horse hair, sheep coverings are also used in the kosher gelatin production.

Kosher gelatin market is segmented on the basis of function as, stabilizer, thickener/gelling agent, other functional property. Gelatin have a specific property of stabilizing the food product and give food a good consistency to the products like ice-cream, beers, wine, mousses etc. It also acts as a thickener or a gelling agent for many food products. Other than these, gelatin also have functions like elasticity, water-holding capacity, emulsifying ability and adhesive property.

Kosher Gelatin: Market by Application

Food Meat & Poultry Products Confectionery Dairy Desserts Beverage

Pharmaceuticals

Nutraceuticals

Cosmeceuticals

Others (Photographic Industry, Personal care etc.)

Kosher Gelatin: Market by Geography

Kosher gelatin market is further segmented on the basis of regions as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa. Geographical market for the kosher gelatin is in demand due to the awareness among population, availability of raw materials, no social or regional restrictions. Europe is the largest market for the kosher gelatin according to the revenue due to rise in the demand for organic personal care products, food and beverage industry, pharmaceutical manufacturing bases in the Germany, U.K. and Belgium. North America also seemed to have good growth due to high rise of meat manufacturers. Asia-Pacific is also a promising market for the kosher gelatin production due to increase in the industrial sector, growing number of slaughter houses, rising awareness about health etc. Thailand, Malaysia, Turkey, Brazil, Saudi Arabia are gaining demand in the gelatin production market.

Kosher Gelatin: Key Players

The kosher gelatin market is dominated by players like Gelita AG, Weishardt International Group, Rousselot International, Capsugel Inc., Norland Products, Catalent Pharma Solutions, Roxlor LLC, Sterling Gelatin, etc.

