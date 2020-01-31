Konjac Market Consumption and Revenue Analysis by Regions, Application and Top Key Vendors (FMC Corp, BLG-Company, NAH Foods, Konjac Sponge, Baoji Konjac Chemical) | Forecast to 2025

The report covers a forecast and an analysis of the Konjac Market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data for 2015, 2016, and 2017 along with a forecast from 2018 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Million) and volume (Kilotons). The study includes drivers and restraints of the Konjac Market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the Konjac Market on a global level.

Overview of Global Konjac Market:

This report studies the Global Konjac Market over the forecast period of 2020 to 2025. The Global Konjac Market is expected to grow at an impressive Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) from 2020 to 2025.

According to the market report analysis, the Konjac is known in Japan since hundreds of years for its medicinal uses. Strong demand for konjac as a thickener, ingredient and additive in food & beverage industry is one of the key factors to augment the market growth over the projected period. Increasing demand for thickening, gelling and stabilizing agents is further expected to complement the market growth over the forecast period (2020-2025).

The Global Konjac Market is segmented on the basis of Type, End-Use Industry and Region. Based on the Type, the Global Konjac Market is sub-segmented into Konjac Flour & Powder, Konjac Gum, Dietary Fiber and others. On the basis of End-Use Industry, the Global Konjac Market is classified into Food & Beverages, Medical & Pharmaceutical, Griculture, Chemicals and others.

In terms of the geographic analysis, The Konjac Market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Moreover, the presence of major players in the Konjac Market ecosystem results in the increasing adoption of these systems in APAC.

Global Konjac Market Objectives:

1 To provide detailed information regarding key factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges) influencing the growth of the Konjac Market

2 To analyze and forecast the size of the Konjac Market, in terms of value and volume

3 To analyze opportunities in the Konjac Market for stakeholders and provide a competitive landscape of the market

4 To define, segment, and estimate the Konjac Market based on deposit type and end-use industry

5 To strategically profile key players and comprehensively analyze their market shares and core competencies

6 To strategically analyze micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contribution to the total market

7 To forecast the size of market segments, in terms of value, with respect to main regions, namely, Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East & Africa, and South America

8 To track and analyze competitive developments, such as new product developments, acquisitions, expansions, partnerships, and collaborations in the Konjac Market

Top Leading Key Manufacturers are: BLG-Company, NAH Foods, FMC Corporation, Konjac Sponge Company, Shaanxi Jintai Konjac Industrial Development, Shanghai Brilliant Gum, Hubei Yizhi Konjac Biotechnology, Baoji Konjac Chemical and others. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Top Industry News:

FMC Corporation (October 08, 2019) – FMC Corporation Announces New Sustainability Goals for 2025 and 2030 – FMC Corporation announced today new sustainability goals for 2025 and 2030. The company’s new goals include continued focus on the United Nations Sustainability Development Goals with emphasis on Zero Hunger and Life on Land.

“FMC has made tremendous progress in defining, and in many instances, exceeding ambitious goals to advance the company’s sustainability profile since our first goals were announced in 2015,” said Linda Froelich, director of Corporate Sustainability at FMC. “With increasing threats from climate change, it is critical that we focus on ways to help mitigate the impacts of unpredictable weather patterns, rising sea levels and increasing global mean temperatures, which can all have a long-term impact on our business.”

The new FMC sustainability goals include dedicating 100 percent of R&D spend to developing more sustainable products, achieving 100 on the Community Engagement Index that measures interactions with the communities where we work and live, and attaining less than 0.1 Total Recordable Incident Rate (TRIR) across the organization, all by 2025. The goals also include improving the company’s environmental footprint by 2030 through 25 percent reductions in energy and greenhouse gas emissions intensities, 20 percent reduction in water use intensity at high-risk locations, and maintaining waste intensities that would otherwise increase by 55 percent due to expected growth and shifts in product mix.

Region segment: This report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share (%) and growth Rate (%) of Konjac in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America

Major Points in Table of Contents:

Global Konjac Market Report 2020

1 Konjac Product Definition

2 Global Konjac Market Manufacturer Share and Market Overview

2.1 Global Manufacturer Konjac Shipments

2.2 Global Manufacturer Konjac Business Revenue

2.3 Global Konjac Market Overview

3 Manufacturer Konjac Business Introduction

3.1 BLG-Company Konjac Business Introduction

3.2 NAH Foods Konjac Business Introduction

3.3 FMC Corporation Konjac Business Introduction

3.4 Konjac Sponge Company Konjac Business Introduction

3.5 Shaanxi Jintai Konjac Industrial Development Co., Ltd Konjac Business Introduction

……………….

