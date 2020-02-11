Konjac Market Analysis and In-depth study on market Size Trends, Emerging Growth Factors and Regional Forecast to 2026

Konjac, Amorphophallus konjac, is common name of a plant mainly found in the Asian region. It is also known as konnyaku potato, konjaku, voodoo lily, snake palm, elephant yam, or devil’s tongue. Its native is in Yunnan region in China and this plant is mainly cultivated in subtropical to tropical regions of Asia, from Chinese southern region to Japan. Food made using the corm of konjac plant is known in by its Japanese name, konnyaku. Konnyaku is mostly consumed in Japan. In Japan and China noodles are made by konjac and it is known as shirataki.

Konjac is known in Japan since hundreds of years for its medicinal uses. Dry corm of the plant contains nearly 40% of glucomannan gum. This gum makes konjac jelly viscous and is used for many health benefits such as tumor-suppression, blood stasis alleviation, detoxification, and phlegm liquefaction. Konjac has a very little amount of calories, but its fiber content is very high. Moreover, the dietary fibers in the corm of konjac are used for weight loss. Thus, konjac is often used as a part of dietary foods. Apart from the healthcare benefits, konjac is also used in animal feed, cosmetics, food industry, and in papermaking. Use of konjac is also seen in jelly snacks such as konjac candies. Corm powder of konjac is used as food ingredient in cooking of scallops, crab, fish, and prawns. Konjac powder that is corm is used for xanthan gum and gelatin.

Some of the konjac jelly products such a candies and chocolates can cause choking and hence some products are banned in Asian markets. Moreover, the U.S. food safety authority FDA has banned some of konjac candies and jellies considering the hazardous effects.

Sponges made from Konjac are used for hyper sensitive skin. Usage of konjac as a sponge is gaining high popularity in the South Asian and Eastern Europe regions. Engaged stakeholders in the industry are venturing to enter in this product segment to untap latent opportunities.

Considering the latest demands for alternatives for noodles, one of the major players of the Japanese market, The Omikenshi Company, recently developed a new process in which treated wood pulp is mixed with konjac to produce a flour, which is rich in fiber and contains neither fat nor gluten.

The konjac market is segmented into product type, end use industry, distribution channel, and region. Based on product type, the market is classified into powder, gum, flour, and dietary fiber. Based on end-use industry, it is divided into food, pharmaceutical, cosmetic, animal feed, and others. Based on distribution channel, it is categorized into hypermarkets and supermarkets, specialty stores, retail shops, online sales channels, and others. Based on region, it is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Some of the major players operating in the konjac market include Monkey King Food Co., Ltd, FMC Corporation, BLG., Hubei Yizhi Konjac Biotechnology Co. Ltd, Kalys S.A, Andi-Johnson Group, NAH Foods Ltd, Slendier, Henan XinChun Food Industry Co., LTD, and Baoji Konjac Chemical Co., Ltd.

