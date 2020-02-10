Kombucha Market Size, Historical Growth, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast to 2025

A research report on the global kombucha market delivers an extensive study of the current and future trends, opportunities of the global and regional market. Also, the report widely studies number of growth drivers as well as restraining factors that are impelling the growth of the global kombucha industry. This research study divides the kombucha market by manufacturers, products, regions, as well as applications. It also encompasses the complete study about the investment details in the kombucha market.

The report also highlights numerous development trends over the projection period and growing market segments also shape the industry scope during the estimate period. In addition, the kombucha market research report incorporates all details about the revenue-generating opportunities, industry trends, risk factors, and other aspects of the market. Similarly, the research study also states the several number of leading providers operating in the target market. This report also delivers major ways executed by these leading players, current activities, and growths in business, share, as well as chain data analysis.

In addition, the global kombucha market has been separated into numerous segments as well as sub-segments. This research report incorporates primary as well as secondary analysis for better understanding of the target market. Furthermore, these research study is confirmed by using substantial analysis by major conferences with professionals such as VPs, chiefs, CEOs, and officers in the global kombucha market. Furthermore, the global kombucha report delivers dynamic data regarding the market size, scope, market summary, and assessment as well as region wise kombucha market ratio during the prediction period. Likewise, the kombucha market report examines an accurate business situation, foremost participants, and their market revenue across the world. The study also focuses on the production, labor cost, assembly techniques, and material price structure.

Furthermore, this research study offers broad details about existing market suppliers and new players with their business ways. Moreover, the research report comprehends competitive analysis of the kombucha market that is assessed on the corporate profile, material suppliers, product specification and product image, market share & sale, downstream consumers, pricing structure, as well as creation base. Likewise, the kombucha market research study classified the industry statistics in the number of different economies such as North America, MEA, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Similarly, this study offers an in-depth analysis of the global kombucha market and outline the economies precisely during the forecast period. This market report also focuses on the inclusive summary of the system chain of the target market.

Key segments of the global kombucha market

Product Overview, 2014-2025 (USD Million)

Organic

Non-organic

Type Overview, 2014-2025 (USD Million)

Original

Flavored

Herbs & Spices

Fruits

Flowers

Others

Distribution Channel Overview, 2014-2025 (USD Million)

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Health Stores

Online Retailers

Others

North America was the largest market for kombucha drink and is expected to witness the fastest growth over the next few years. Asia Pacific is expected to be the second fastest growing market after North America on account of rising consumer demand for increasing consumer disposable income, rising health awareness, and changing lifestyles of consumers. The China kombucha market is projected to witness a significant growth due to cultural preferences, rising interest traditional beverage preservation techniques as well as demand for cost-effective functional drinks.

The competitive landscape of the global kombucha market is highly fragmented owing to the presence of several local players. Typically, the majority of the players cater to their local market with little presence overseas. Companies such as PepsiCo (KeVita), The Hain Celestial Group, Inc., and GT’s Kombucha have a broader presence within the global market.

Regional Overview of the global kombucha market, 2014-2025 (USD Million)

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany United Kingdom France Spain Russia

Asia Pacific China Japan India Australia

South America Brazil Argentina

Middle East & Africa South Africa



Key players covered in the study

KeVita (PepsiCo)

Buchi Kombucha

The Humm Kombucha LLC

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.

Revive Kombucha

Kosmic Kombucha

LIVE Soda, LLC

GT’s Kombucha

Others

Table of Contents:

1. Executive Summary

2. Research Methodology

3. Market Outlook

4. Kombucha Market Overview, By ProductGlobal kombucha market share, by product , 2017 & 2025Organic

5. Kombucha Market Overview, By TypeGlobal kombucha market share, by type , 2017 & 2025Original

6. Kombucha Market Overview, By Distribution ChannelGlobal kombucha market share, by distribution channel, 2017 & 2025Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

7. Kombucha Market Overview, By RegionGlobal kombucha market share, by region, 2017 & 2025North America

8. Industry Structure

9. Company Profiles KeVita (PepsiCo)

