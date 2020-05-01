Kombucha Market 2020 Global Analysis & Forecast to 2026 Market Research Report

The global kombucha market size is anticipated to witness growth at a 13% CAGR over the forecast period due to increasing consumer preference for functional beverages on account of their numerous health benefits. Kombucha has recently entered the commercial space with more and more players entering the market to address the potentially growing demand.

Request sample copy @ Kombucha Market

Players are actively developing the market via social media and ensuring the visibility of their products in the local farmers market. Moreover, a seamless supply of these products, ensuring replacement of over-fermented bottles in supermarkets, and launching seasonal drinks has resulted in playing a significant role in developing the market. However, the presence of several local drinks such as kvass in Russia, buttermilk in Turkey (Ayran) & India is expected to restrain the market growth for kombucha tea. Nonetheless, the global kombucha market is gaining tremendous traction across the world as an exotic drink.

In 2017, organic accounted for over 90% of the global kombucha market sales. Organic foods & beverages have been gaining tremendous popularity among consumers. Higher nutrient content and freshness of these organic products in comparison to non-organic has resulted in these products being available off the shelf. Though the popularity of organic foods & beverages is huge, their penetration is low with consumers often opting for non-organic products owing to their lower cost and availability.

Read details of the report at: https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/industry-reports/kombucha-market

Key segments of the global kombucha market

Product Overview, 2014-2025 (USD Million)

Organic

Non-organic

Type Overview, 2014-2025 (USD Million)

Original

Flavored

Herbs & Spices

Fruits

Flowers

Others

Distribution Channel Overview, 2014-2025 (USD Million)

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Health Stores

Online Retailers

Others

North America was the largest market for kombucha drink and is expected to witness the fastest growth over the next few years. Asia Pacific is expected to be the second fastest growing market after North America on account of rising consumer demand for increasing consumer disposable income, rising health awareness, and changing lifestyles of consumers. The China kombucha market is projected to witness a significant growth due to cultural preferences, rising interest traditional beverage preservation techniques as well as demand for cost-effective functional drinks.

The competitive landscape of the global kombucha market is highly fragmented owing to the presence of several local players. Typically, the majority of the players cater to their local market with little presence overseas. Companies such as PepsiCo (KeVita), The Hain Celestial Group, Inc., and GT’s Kombucha have a broader presence within the global market.

Regional Overview of the global kombucha market, 2014-2025 (USD Million)

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany United Kingdom France Spain Russia

Asia Pacific China Japan India Australia

South America Brazil Argentina

Middle East & Africa South Africa



Enquire more details of the report at: https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/researchreport/purchase/1

Key players covered in the study

KeVita (PepsiCo)

Buchi Kombucha

The Humm Kombucha LLC

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.

Revive Kombucha

Kosmic Kombucha

LIVE Soda, LLC

GT’s Kombucha

Others

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary Research Methodology Market Outlook Kombucha Market Overview, By ProductGlobal kombucha market share, by product , 2017 & 2025Organic Kombucha Market Overview, By TypeGlobal kombucha market share, by type , 2017 & 2025Original Kombucha Market Overview, By Distribution ChannelGlobal kombucha market share, by distribution channel, 2017 & 2025Supermarkets/Hypermarkets Kombucha Market Overview, By RegionGlobal kombucha market share, by region, 2017 & 2025North America Industry Structure Company Profiles KeVita (PepsiCo)

About Us:

Adroit Market Research is an India-based business analytics and consulting company incorporated in 2018. Our target audience is a wide range of corporations, manufacturing companies, product/technology development institutions and industry associations that require understanding of a market’s size, key trends, participants and future outlook of an industry. We intend to become our clients’ knowledge partner and provide them with valuable market insights to help create opportunities that increase their revenues. We follow a code– Explore, Learn and Transform. At our core, we are curious people who love to identify and understand industry patterns, create an insightful study around our findings and churn out money-making roadmaps.