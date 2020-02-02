Kombucha Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- Buchi Kombucha, Townshend’s Tea Company, Cell – Nique Corporation, Humm Kombucha, Gt’s Kombucha

New Jersey, United States – The report titled, Kombucha Market has been recently published by Verified Market Research. The Kombucha market has been garnering remarkable momentum in recent years. Demand continues to rise due to increasing purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. The insightful research report on the Kombucha market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior. The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top Kombucha players, their company profile, revenue, sales, business tactics, and forecasts Kombucha industry situations. According to the research, the Kombucha market is highly competing and disparate due to global and local vendors. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the Kombucha market.

Global kombucha market was valued at USD 0.74 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 4.76 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 23.0% from 2017 to 2025.

Key players in the Global Kombucha Market include:

Buchi Kombucha

Townshend’s Tea Company

Cell – Nique Corporation

Humm Kombucha

Gt’s Kombucha

Revive Kombucha

Hain Celestial Group

Reed’s Kevita

Red Bull GmbH

Kombucha Wonder Drink

Nesalla Kombucha

Kosmic Kombucha

Makana Beverages