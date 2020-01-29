Know the Current Scenario and Insights of Carminic Acid Market 2020-2025 | COLORMAKER, Frutarom, Proagrosur Perú

Global Carminic Acid Market
Carminic acid is a natural colorant extracted from cochineal, the desiccated bodies of dactylopius coccus costa female insects, used widely in making food, cosmetic and medicine.
The global Carminic Acid market size is estimated at xxx million USD with a CAGR xx% from 2015-2019 and is expected to reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with a CAGR xx% from 2020 to 2025. The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of Carminic Acid by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.
Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):
- Carminic acid content:≤6%
- Carminic acid content: ≤7.5%
- Carminic Acid Content: ＜90%
- Carminic Acid Content: ≥90%
Company Coverage (Company Profile, Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):
- DDW COLOR
- Holland Ingredients
- COLORMAKER
- Frutarom
- Biocon Del Peru
- Proagrosur Perú
- Natcolor Peru
Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):
- Food (Alcoholic beverages, Soft drinks, Fruit juices, Confectionery, Yogurts, Pastry, etc)
- Pharmaceuticals
- Others
Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):
- North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)
- Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)
- Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)
