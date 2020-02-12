Know the Benefits of Getting CompTIA A+ Certification: How Exam Dumps Can Smoothen Your Prep Process

The CompTIA A+ certification is widely recognized as the industry standard for measuring software and hardware knowledge of IT technicians. Professionals who possess this credential are more likely to secure the best jobs and receive bigger paychecks than their non-certified colleagues.

With the A+ badge, an IT worker becomes more indispensable to his/her company, and can also diversify into related service sectors. Currently, over two million specialists have been able to secure this credential around the world.

From this article, you are going to know all the needed information about CompTIA A+ and get guidance on how to become prepared for the required exams with the help of exam dumps.

What You Need to Know About CompTIA A+ Certification and Related Exams

The CompTIA A+ is an associate-level credential that demonstrates an applicant’s knowledge of computer hardware and software. It’s the best vendor-neutral badge to launch your career in IT and get a position as a help desk technician, service desk analyst or a technical support specialist in the company that you’d like to choose. A+ 220-1001 dumps certified specialists are real problem-solvers.

The CompTIA A+certification has been created to verify candidates’ knowledge and skills in a wide range of topics. They are the following:

Windows Operating System;

Hardware;

Networking;

Security;

Hardware and Network Troubleshooting;

Operational Procedures;

Software Troubleshooting;

Other OS and Technologies.

To earn this badge, you should pass two exams: 220-1001 and 220-1002. There are no special requirements to take the mentioned exams, nevertheless, there is a recommendation of having 9–12 months of working experience in the field or lab.

The time duration for the CompTIA A+ exams is 90 minutes each. The exams feature multiple-choice question types with a single correct answer among many options. Also, there are some “filling the gap” questions without options. The passing score of 220-1001 is 675 or above out of 900, and to pass 220-1002 you should gain 700 or above out of 900.Each test will cost you $219.

Once you pass these two exams, you’ll be awarded a CompTIA A+ badge, which requires recertification within 3 years from the day of passing the exams. The CompTIA A+ certified professional can equally work as a support specialist.

There are numerous benefits of being CompTIA A+ certified. So, let’s cover them:

1. Make you stand out of the crowd

Having A+ certification on your CV list, you become noticeable for your potential employers. It proves that you possess the requisite skills needed to perform well at your job as a technician. So, it’s an excellent way to launch your IT career and grow in this field.

2. Unlocks your IT career

A+ badge proves that you are proficient in configuring, optimizing, and troubleshooting various IT devices, ranging from simple smartphones to complex workstations, this it unlocks opportunities to get your first job in the IT industry and set you on the path to success as a competent technician.

3. Offers you choice where to work

There is obviously no limitation to what you can achieve as a CompTIA A+ certified professional. Since A+ as the rest CompTIA certifications are vendor-neutral, it allows you to focus on developing a solid foundation and all-round knowledge in IT. With this badge, you can work in such globally recognized companies as Intel, HP, DELL, Nissan, to mention a few. In addition, A+ also enjoys ISO/ANSI accreditation, which means that your certification is trusted by employers across the world.

4. Enables you to work from anywhere

Nowadays, many IT jobs don’t require employees to be physically present at a specific location or office. Configuration and troubleshooting of devices can be easily carried out and relayed via digital platforms without hitches. With your CompTIA A+ certification, therefore, you can access careers or job opportunities that allow you to work from any location, whether as in-house staff or a remote worker.

4. Opens the door to higher pay and better work-life balance

CompTIA A+ is a powerful credential that can get you hired in big corporations with higher salaries. According to PayScale website, you can earn annually about $60,000. Getting valuable experience with this badge, offers you a greater opportunity in the future by earning more advanced certifications.

Moreover, the CompTIA A+ certification also enables you to improve your work-life balance. Many IT careers come with a sense of accomplishment, minimal stress, opportunities for promotion, and ways to improve your mental and physical health. You may go for relaxation trips while still working remotely and sending in your executed projects via digital channels. These factors, combined together, may make your job easier, enjoyable, and fulfilling.

Conclusion

Securing the CompTIA A+ credential is a great way to enhance your career goals as an IT technician. Currently, over 2 million professionals have this certification globally and you can join these lucky specialists to enjoy the perks your professional life will bring you.

