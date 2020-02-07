Know How Smart City Market is Thriving Continuously by Top Key Players ABB, AT&T, Europe Mobile, Cisco, Hitachi, Honeywell
In 2019, the global Smart City market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of +xx% during 2020-2026. A smart city uses ICT, including mobile networks, to improve the quality of livelihood in a sustainable way. A smart city combines and shares disparate comprehensive data sets captured by intelligently-connected infrastructure, people, and vehicles, to generate new insights. It also provides ubiquitous services that enable citizens to access information about city administrative services, improve the efficiency of city operations, enhance security levels, fuel economic activity, and even increase resilience to natural disasters.
The prominent key vendors operating in this market
ABB, AT&T, Europe Mobile, Cisco, Hitachi, Honeywell, Huawei, IBM, NTT Communications, Oracle, Siemens, Verizon Communications, Vodafone, Accenture, Alcatel-Lucent, Ericsson, HP, Microsoft, Schneider Electric, Telefonica, Toshiba etc.
Market segmentation by type
- Smart Security
- Smart Infrastructure
- Smart Energy
- Smart Education
- Smart Building
- Smart Healthcare
- Other
Market segmentation by application
- Communications Industry
- Transportation Industry
- Express Industry
- Government
- Education
- Other
Regions covered in this report
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Central & South America
- Middle East & Africa
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America, Brazil, Rest of Central & South America, Middle East & Africa, GCC Countries, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa
Key Stakeholders
- Raw material suppliers
- Distributors/traders/wholesalers/suppliers
- Regulatory bodies, including government agencies and NGO
- Commercial research & development (R&D) institutions
- Importers and exporters
- Government organizations, research organizations, and consulting firms
- Trade associations and industry bodies
- End-use industries
Following are the List of Chapter Covers in the Smart City Market:
- Smart City Market Overview
- Global Economic Impact on Industry
- Global Market Competition by Manufacturers
- Global Market Analysis by Application
- Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders
- Market Effect Factors Analysis
- Global Smart City Market Forecast
Table of Contents
Global Smart City Market Research Report
- Smart City Market Overview
- Global Economic Impact on Industry
- Global Market Competition by Manufacturers
- Global Production, Revenue (Value) by Region
- Global Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions
- Global Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type
- Global Market Analysis by Application
The key questions answered in the report:
- What will be the market size and growth rate in the 2019 -2026 year?
- What are the key factors driving the global Smart City market?
- What are the risks and challenges in front of the market?
- Who are the key vendors in the global Smart City market?
- What are the key outcomes of Porter’s five forces model?
- Which are the global opportunities for expanding the Smart City market?
Across the globe, different regions such as North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and Africa have been examined on the basis of productivity and manufacturing base. The competitive landscape section of the report covers the solution, products, services, and business overview. This global Smart City research report covers several dynamic aspects such as drivers, restraints and challenging factors. Different leading companies have been profiled to get a clear insight into the businesses.
