Know about the Features of “Global Cybersecurity Market”. And Why It Is Useful

Global Cybersecurity Market, By Component (Solutions, Services), Security Type (Network Security, Endpoint Security, Application Security, Cloud Security, Wireless Security, Others) Deployment Mode (Cloud and On-Premises), Vertical (Aerospace, Defense, Government, BFSI, IT, Telecom, Healthcare, Retail, Manufacturing, Energy Utilities, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Market Analysis: Global Cybersecurity Market

The Global Cybersecurity Market was valued at USD 135,388.2 million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 245,898.2 million in 2025, growing at a healthy CAGR of 16.2% for the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Market Definition: Global Cybersecurity Market

Cybersecurity is the state that offers protection to systems that are connected through hardware, software and electronic devices. The enterprises, now-a-days, prefer using cybersecurity to protect their data against unauthorized access. The cybersecurity comprises of the technologies, processes and controls that are made to protect systems, data and networks from cyber-attacks. The cybersecurity can be offered through cloud or on-premises deployments. The cyber-attack may lead to loss of organization assets, data and even business deflation. This may also create crucial situations such as facing regulatory fines and litigation as well as also need to bear the cost of remediation. According to an article published recently by IT Governance Ltd., the U.K. government carried out a survey and found out that the average cost of a cybersecurity breach for a large business was USD 25,932.78 million and that for small to medium size businesses was USD 2,077.2 million. The effective cybersecurity reduces the risk of cyber-attacks, protects organisations & individuals from the unauthorised exploitation of systems, networks and crucial data accesses. Due to easy breach of the data by the hacker, various end-users for the cybersecurity have increased, which is indirectly helping in the growth of the industry.

Key Market Competitors: Global Cybersecurity Market

The key players operating in the global cybersecurity market are –

IBM Corporation

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

McAfee LLC

Trend Micro, Inc.

Symantec Corporation

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Fortinet, Inc.

The other players in the market are F-Secure, Trustwave Holdings, Inc., Qualys, Inc., Proofpoint, Inc., FireEye, Inc., Sophos Ltd., Rapid7, Inc., Webroot, Inc., CyberArk Software Ltd.,EMC RSA, LogRhythm, Inc., Optiv Security Inc., Splunk, Inc., Kaspersky Lab, Imperva, Inc., Palo Alto Networks, Inc., Juniper Networks, Inc., and many more.

Market Drivers:

Stringent directives for data privacy

Rise of IoT and BYOD across verticals

Increasing threats due to third-party application deployment

Frequently increasing cyber terrorism

Market Restraint:

Use of pirated cybersecurity solutions

Limited security budgets

Segmentation: Global Cyber-security Market

By Component

Solutions

Identity and Access Management

Risk and Compliance Management

Encryption

Data Loss Prevention

Unified Threat Management

Security Information and Event Management

Antivirus/Anti-Malware

Intrusion Detection System/Intrusion Prevention System

Security and Vulnerability Management

Disaster Recovery

Distributed Denial of Service Mitigation

Firewall

Others

Services

Managed Services

Professional Services

Security Type

Network Security

Endpoint Security

Application Security

Cloud Security

Wireless Security

Others

Deployment Mode

Cloud

On-Premises

Vertical

Aerospace and Defense

Government

BFSI

IT and Telecom

Healthcare

Retail

Manufacturing

Energy and Utilities

Others

Geography

North America U.S. Canada, Mexico

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Thailand Malaysia Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America Brazil Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of MEA



Competitive Landscape: Global Cybersecurity Market

The global cybersecurity market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of cybersecurity market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

In 2018, IBM Corporation launched the X-Force Red Lab network, four cybersecurity facilities in Atlanta, Austin, England and Australia. These facilities were aimed to focus on testing systems and devices used for IoT, automotive, and automated teller (ATM) machines.

Research Methodology: Global Cybersecurity Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request an Analyst Call or can drop down your inquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR Research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include vendor positioning grid, market time line analysis, market overview and guide, company positioning grid, company market share analysis, standards of measurement, top to bottom analysis and vendor share analysis to know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Key Insights in the report:

Historical and current market size and projection up to 2025

Market trends impacting the growth of the global cybersecurity market

Analyze and forecast the cybersecurity market on the basis of component, security type, deployment mode and vertical

Trends of key regional and country-level markets for component, security type, deployment mode and vertical

Company profiling of key players which includes business operations, product and services, geographic presence, recent developments and key financial analysis

