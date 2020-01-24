Know about Global Special Effects Services Market (2020-2025) Basic Influencing Factors Driving the Growth in International Market

The research report on the Global Special Effects Services Market offers a comprehensive analysis, synthesis, and interpretation of data gathered about the market from the number of reliable sources. In addition, the information has analysed with the help of primary as well as secondary research methodologies to offer a holistic view of the target market. Likewise, the Special Effects Services Market report offers an in-house analysis of global economic conditions and related economic factors and indicators to evaluate their impact on the market historically. The report provides a broad segmentation of the market by categorizing the market into application, type, and geographical regions. This study also analyses the market share, market status, growth rate, market drivers, future trends, market opportunities & challenges, sales channels, risk & entry barriers, market players, and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
The Special Effects Services Market report delivers the growth prospects as well as the current scenario of the market. In addition, to assess the market size, the global market report offers a brief outlook of the market by synthesis, study, and addition of data form the number of sources. Moreover, this report covers in-depth insights, market revenue, and other significant data about the target market. The research report offers a complete analysis about market trends, restraints, drivers, as well opportunities offered by the industry. In addition to this, the Special Effects Services Market report extensively covers the detailed and insightful data about the several major manufacturers operating in this market. This report also offers supply chain trends, financial data, products & services, key developments, acquisitions & mergers, current & future growth strategies, technological developments, and market footprint of the leading players in the global market.
Furthermore, the report offers an in-depth assessment of the Special Effects Services Market by highlighting data on several aspects that may include opportunities, market drivers, as well as threats. However, this data can aid providers to make proper decision making before investing into the Special Effects Services Market. In addition, the research report has been designed on the basis of an in-depth analysis of the target market along with inputs from market professional. The report focuses on the comprehensive landscape of the market and growth prospects over the forecast period. The Special Effects Services Market report also comprises a broad overview of the major retailers operating in the target market. Likewise, this report presents the global and regional market with the brief study of the market growth prospects in this market. The report also shed lights on the extensive analysis of the competitive landscape of the market and leading companies with their market contribution, marketing strategies and recent developments in the market.
According to this study, over the next five years the Special Effects Services market will register a 12.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 6340.5 million by 2025, from $ 4024.7 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Special Effects Services business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Special Effects Services market by type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Special Effects Services value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.
Special Shooting
Special Make-up
Special Lighting
Sound Effects
Special Props
Stunt Action
VFX
Others
VFX types occupy the largest market share segmentation reached 61%
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.
Television
Film
Video Game
Others
Film is the most used area, accounting for 50% of all applications, and Television is the fastest growing area
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Industrial Light and Magic
DNEG
Rodeo Fx
Framestore
The Mill
Legend 3D
Weta Digital
Cinesite
Deluxe Entertainment
Moving Picture Company (MPC)
Pixomondo
Tippett Studio
Digital Idea
Pinewood Studios
Digital Domain
Legendary
Epic Games (UNREAL)
Animal Logic
Sony Pictures Imageworks
Flatworld Solutions Pvt
TNG Visual Effects
Phantom Dynamics
Danish Special Effects Service
XFFX
Bloodhound FX
BUF
Scanline vfx
Method Studios
Artem
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Special Effects Services market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Special Effects Services market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Special Effects Services players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Special Effects Services with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Special Effects Services submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Special Effects Services Market Size 2015-2025
2.1.2 Special Effects Services Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 Special Effects Services Segment by Type
2.2.1 Special Shooting
2.2.2 Special Shooting
2.2.3 Special Lighting
2.2.4 Sound Effects
2.2.5 Special Props
2.2.6 Stunt Action
2.2.7 VFX
2.2.8 Others
2.3 Special Effects Services Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global Special Effects Services Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Special Effects Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)
2.4 Special Effects Services Segment by Application
2.4.1 Television
2.4.2 Film
2.4.3 Video Game
2.4.4 Others
2.5 Special Effects Services Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global Special Effects Services Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global Special Effects Services Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)
3 Global Special Effects Services by Players
3.1 Global Special Effects Services Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global Special Effects Services Market Size by Players (2018-2020)
3.1.2 Global Special Effects Services Market Size Market Share by Players (2018-2020)
3.2 Global Special Effects Services Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)
3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Special Effects Services by Regions
4.1 Special Effects Services Market Size by Regions
4.2 Americas Special Effects Services Market Size Growth
4.3 APAC Special Effects Services Market Size Growth
4.4 Europe Special Effects Services Market Size Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Special Effects Services Market Size Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Special Effects Services Market Size by Countries
5.2 Americas Special Effects Services Market Size by Type
5.3 Americas Special Effects Services Market Size by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Special Effects Services Market Size by Regions
6.2 APAC Special Effects Services Market Size by Type
6.3 APAC Special Effects Services Market Size by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Special Effects Services by Countries
7.2 Europe Special Effects Services Market Size by Type
7.3 Europe Special Effects Services Market Size by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Spain
7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Special Effects Services by Countries
8.2 Middle East & Africa Special Effects Services Market Size by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Special Effects Services Market Size by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Global Special Effects Services Market Forecast
10.1 Global Special Effects Services Market Size Forecast (2021-2025)
10.2 Global Special Effects Services Forecast by Regions
10.2.1 Global Special Effects Services Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)
10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast
10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast
10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast
10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast
10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
10.3.1 United States Market Forecast
10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
10.4.1 China Market Forecast
10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
10.4.5 India Market Forecast
10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
10.5.2 France Market Forecast
10.5.3 UK Market Forecast
10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
10.7 Global Special Effects Services Forecast by Type
10.8 Global Special Effects Services Forecast by Application
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 Industrial Light and Magic
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 Special Effects Services Product Offered
11.1.3 Industrial Light and Magic Special Effects Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 Industrial Light and Magic News
11.2 DNEG
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 Special Effects Services Product Offered
11.2.3 DNEG Special Effects Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 DNEG News
11.3 Rodeo Fx
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 Special Effects Services Product Offered
11.3.3 Rodeo Fx Special Effects Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 Rodeo Fx News
11.4 Framestore
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 Special Effects Services Product Offered
11.4.3 Framestore Special Effects Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 Framestore News
11.5 The Mill
11.5.1 Company Details
11.5.2 Special Effects Services Product Offered
11.5.3 The Mill Special Effects Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.5.4 Main Business Overview
11.5.5 The Mill News
11.6 Legend 3D
11.6.1 Company Details
11.6.2 Special Effects Services Product Offered
11.6.3 Legend 3D Special Effects Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.6.4 Main Business Overview
11.6.5 Legend 3D News
11.7 Weta Digital
11.7.1 Company Details
11.7.2 Special Effects Services Product Offered
11.7.3 Weta Digital Special Effects Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.7.4 Main Business Overview
11.7.5 Weta Digital News
11.8 Cinesite
11.8.1 Company Details
11.8.2 Special Effects Services Product Offered
11.8.3 Cinesite Special Effects Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.8.4 Main Business Overview
11.8.5 Cinesite News
11.9 Deluxe Entertainment
11.9.1 Company Details
11.9.2 Special Effects Services Product Offered
11.9.3 Deluxe Entertainment Special Effects Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.9.4 Main Business Overview
11.9.5 Deluxe Entertainment News
11.10 Moving Picture Company (MPC)
11.10.1 Company Details
11.10.2 Special Effects Services Product Offered
11.10.3 Moving Picture Company (MPC) Special Effects Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.10.4 Main Business Overview
11.10.5 Moving Picture Company (MPC) News
11.11 Pixomondo
11.12 Tippett Studio
11.13 Digital Idea
11.14 Pinewood Studios
11.15 Digital Domain
11.16 Legendary
11.17 Epic Games (UNREAL)
11.18 Animal Logic
11.19 Sony Pictures Imageworks
11.20 Flatworld Solutions Pvt
11.21 TNG Visual Effects
11.22 Phantom Dynamics
11.23 Danish Special Effects Service
11.24 XFFX
11.25 Bloodhound FX
11.26 BUF
11.27 Scanline vfx
11.28 Method Studios
11.29 Artem
12 Research Findings and Conclusion
