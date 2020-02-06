Knee Implants Market to Witness Exponential Rise in Revenue Share During the Forecast Period 2021

The global market overview for knee implants looks promising considering advances in computer–assisted total knee implants as well as other technological platforms. The knee implants market will continue to grow due to an aging population in much of the world. Increasing life spans and lifestyles impact the number of individuals with knee subject to failure, thereby increasing demand for knee replacement procedures. Additionally, the growing health awareness among masses, along with increase in the spending capacity of the population are propelling the market growth.

Long–term Outlook: Global knee implants market is projected to reach more than US$ 7 Billion by 2021, at a CAGR of XX% from 2016 to 2021.

Knee Implants Market: Country–wise Outlook

United States hold the highest share with more than 60% in 2015, and is expected that United States will maintain its position in the forecasting period. International markets such as India, China and Japan will show positive growth in the future and market share will increase to XX% by the year 2021. The opportunity is immense in the emerging markets, as there is a large untapped population with the surgical need of knee implants.

Knee Implants Market: Key Players Outlook

The global knee implants market is dominated by Zimmer Biomet, Stryker, DePuy Synthes and Smith & Nephew. The three large players in the knee implants market are Zimmer Biomet, DePuy Synthes and Stryker combined, they comprise almost more than 80% of the market. Other nominal yet important players of this market include Smith & Nephew, Exactech, DJO Global and many more. It is expected that Zimmer Biomet will emerge as a leading company in the knee implants market in the forecasting period.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry–validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to categories such as market segments, geographies, type of product and deal landscapes. The report concludes with the profiles of major players in the global knee implants market such as Zimmer Biomet, Stryker, Smith & Nephew, Exactech, DePuy Synthes(JnJ). The major market players are evaluated on various parameters such as company overview, product portfolio, and revenue of knee implants from 2008 to 2021.

The report covers in–depth analysis on:

• Market Segments

• Market Dynamics

• Historical Actual Market Size, 2008 – 2015

• Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2021

• Competition & Companies Involved

• Deals Landscapes

• Market Growth Drivers and Challenges

Global Knee Implants Market is segmented as follows:

Global – Knee Implants Market & Forecast (2008 – 2021)

Global – Knee Implants Market Share & Forecast (2008 – 2021)

• Company Market Share Outlook

• Country Market Share Outlook

Global Replacement Knee Implants Market – Country Outlook

• United States

• International

Global – Knee Implants Market: Key Company Analysis

• Zimmer Biomet

• Stryker

• DePuy Synthes (Johnson & Johnson)

• Smith & Nephew

• Exactech

• Other Companies

Global Knee Implants Market: Deals Landscape

• Merger & Acquisitions

• Partnerships

• Collaboration

• Distribution Agreement

Global Knee Implants Market: Growth & Challenges

