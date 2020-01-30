Kitchen Countertop Market Strategic Insights 2025 – Caeserstone Ltd., Agro Granite Industries Ltd., Asian Granito India Ltd., Cambria Co., Cosentino S.A

The Kitchen Countertop Market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2020 to 2025. The business intelligence study of the Kitchen Countertop Market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Kitchen Countertop Market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market.
Global kitchen countertop market is expected to grow from US$ 92.93 Bn in 2017 to US$ 135.47 Bn by 2025 at a CAGR of 4.9% between 2018 and 2025.
Key Companies Analyzed in this Report are:
1. Caeserstone Ltd.
2. Aro Granite Industries Ltd.
3. Asian Granito India Ltd.
4. Cambria Co.
5. Cosentino S.A.
6. Florim Ceramiche S.p.A
7. Laminam S.p.A
8. LG Hausys, Ltd.
9. Thesize Surface (Neolith)
10. Pokarna Limtied
11. Quarella
12. Sapienstone (Iris Ceramica Group S.p.A)
13. Strasser Steine GmbH
14. Tile & Stone Works
15. Vicostone
The kitchen countertop available in the global market has grown considerably over the years. The manufacturers of kitchen countertop across the globe have witnessed consistently growing demand for the same, especially granite, marble, and stainless steel based kitchen countertops among others. Growth in the recent five years is primarily driven by two major factors, i.e. increase in commercial and residential constructions, and rising demand for quartz based kitchen countertop.
What insights readers can gather from the Kitchen Countertop Market report?
- A critical study of the Kitchen Countertop Market on the basis of segment 1, segment 2, segment 3 and segment 4
- Learn the behavior pattern of every Kitchen Countertop Market player – product launches, expansions, collaborations and acquisitions in the market currently
- Examine and study the progress outlook of the global Kitchen Countertop landscape, which includes, revenue, production & consumption and historical & forecast
- Understand important drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends (DROT Analysis)
- Important trends, such as carbon footprint, R&D developments, prototype technologies, and globalization
Asia Pacific is the dominant region worldwide in terms of kitchen countertop consumption. The region is continuing to dominate the market year on year and the same trend is foreseen to help the region to lead the market in the coming years. This is due to significantly large consumption of kitchen countertop in China and Singapore among others for years, and recently the production volume in India and Indonesia has expanded significantly.
The Kitchen Countertop Market report answers the following queries:
- Which players hold the significant Kitchen Countertop Market share and why?
- What strategies are the Kitchen Countertop Market players forming to gain a competitive edge?
- Why region is expected to lead the global Kitchen Countertop Market?
- What factors are negatively affecting the Kitchen Countertop Market growth?
- What will be the value of the global Kitchen Countertop Market by the end of 2025?
