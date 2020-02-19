Kidswear Market Growth Analysis and Share by Top Manufacturers, Forecast till 2026 | Nike, Carter’s, GAP, Inditex, Adidas, H&M

The global Kidswear Market Research report provides information regarding market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, global market competition landscape, market drivers, challenges and opportunity, capacity, revenue and forecast 2026. This report also includes the overall and comprehensive study of the Kidswear Market with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. This report is exhaustive quantitative analyses of the Kidswear Market industry and provides data for making strategies to increase the market growth and effectiveness.

The global Kidswear Market is valued at 100000 million US$ in 2019 and will reach 142400 million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% during 2020-2026.

Kidswear Market: Overview

Kidswear is clothing for children. These colorful clothes are designed for boys, girls and babies with various types like suits, jackets, sweaters, pants, T-shirts, etc. Cotton is the most used material of kidswear due to its characters like sweat-absorbent, soft and comfortable. Wool, fur, linen and silk are also the major fabric materials.

United States is the largest consumer with about 21% share of consumption market. While it also supply about 9% of total production in the global market. The population of children is increasing stably and the demand is increasing correspondingly.

China is the largest supplier of kidswear with about 25% share of manufacturing market. Products from China are largely exported to US, Europe and other countries. While mass foreign brands products are imported into China at the same time. For the consumption market, foreign brands occupied half of the total value. And domestic brands enjoy about 15%, the last products don’t have known brands.

Nike, Carter’s, GAP, Inditex, Adidas, H&M, Gymboree, V.F. Corporation, Fast Retailing, C&A, NEXT, ID Group, Mothercare, Orchestra, BESTSELLER, Under Armour, Benetton, Sanrio, MIKI HOUSE, Disney, Semir, Liying, Honghuanglan, Annil, PEPCO, Qierte, Esprit, Green Group, D.D. Cat, Boshiwa, Souhait, Goodboy, Meters/bonwe, Paclantic, and other.

Top Clothing

Bottom Clothing

Outerwear

Basics

Other

Babies (usually 0-3 years old)

Younger Kids (usually 3-6 years old)

Older Kids (usually 6-14 years old)

Other

(United States, Canada and Mexico)

(Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

To support companies comprehend the customer in terms of approach, cultural trends, routine factors and how social framework impacts product selection and usage

To evaluate the quality of service that has been provided to the customer or to provide information about various operational aspects.

Better comprehend market fluctuations and trends based on geographic regions to gain the insights of current market

A detailed study of primary, secular, intermediate and long-term trends significant for the growth of already established contenders and emerging new companies.

An in-depth summary of the industry is examined for understanding the market situation and key difficulties. Various types of elements such as interactions, research findings, interviews, sales, distribution medium, industrial supply chain, conclusion, appendix and source of data are identified in the report

