Kidney Stone Market is Booming 2020 – 2026 || Leading Players – Stryker, Coloplast Group, BD, Allengers, Lumenis, EMS, Dornier MedTech, DirexGroup, Medispec

The global kidney stone market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 1,901.28 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 2,652.50 million by 2026 registering a CAGR of 4.25% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of kidney stones and growing geriatric population.

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the kidney stone market are Olympus Corporation, Cook, Richard Wolf GmbH, Boston Scientific Corporation, KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG, Stryker, Coloplast Group, BD, Allengers, Lumenis, EMS, Dornier MedTech, DirexGroup, Medispec, Convergent Laser Technologies, Siemens Ltd., EDAP TMS, Sonomotion and New Star Lasers, Inc.

The Kidney Stone market report contains information and data in the form of charts, tables and graphs which is easily understandable to the users. This report deals with several markets internationally including Asia, North America, South America, and Africa in accord with the client’s needs. It endows them with the best possible solutions and meticulous information about the market trends. The best analytical methods have been employed in the report, namely SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis wherever applicable. What is more, the report offers advanced information and scenario about the Healthcare industry which helps to stand apart in the competition in this fast paced business environment. This Kidney Stone market report also offers insights into revenue generation and sustainability initiative.

Market Definition: Global Kidney Stone Market

Kidney stones are referred to as salt and mineral deposits which arise inside the kidneys. Kidney stones are made up of calcium-oxalate and they can also be composed of numerous other compounds like cysteine, uric acid and struvite among others. Individuals of all age groups can be affected by kidney stones; however, they are mainly found in people among the ages of 20 to 40. Their presence in the urinary tract is called as urolithiasis, while in the ureter it is known as ureterolithiasis.

Segmentation: Global Kidney Stone Market

Kidney Stone Market : By Type

Calcium Oxalate Calcium Phosphate Uric Acid Struvite Cysteine



Kidney Stone Market : By Diagnostics

Abdominal X-ray Computed Tomography Scan Ultrasound Abdominal MRI Intravenous Paleography Others



Kidney Stone Market : By Treatment

Extracorporeal shock wave lithotripsy Ureteroscopy Percutaneous Nephrolithotomy Others



Kidney Stone Market : By Geography

North America South America Europe Asia-Pacific Middle East and Africa



Primary Respondents:Kidney Stone Market

Demand Side: Doctors, Surgeons, Medical Consultants, Nurses, Hospital Buyers, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Government Associations, Insurers, Medical Payers, Healthcare Authorities, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Industries and Investors among others.

Supply Side: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, and Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

Kidney Stone Market Drivers:

Rising fast food consumption in developing regions has increased the kidney stone market demand

Advancement of minimally invasive surgeries in the industry will act as a major market driver

Kidney Stone Market Restraints:

Lack of awareness regarding treatment of kidney stones in underdeveloped countries is acting as a major restraint for the market

Long term adverse effects of lithotripsy will hamper the kidney stones industry

Scope of the Kidney Stone Market Report : –

The report shields the development activities in the Kidney Stone Market which includes the status of marketing channels available, and an analysis of the regional export and import. It helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making in-depth analysis of market segments. This will benefit the report’s users, that evaluates their position in Kidney Stone market as well as create effective strategies in the near future.

About Data Bridge Market Research:

Data Bridge Market Research is a versatile market research and consulting firm with over 500 analysts working in different industries. We have catered more than 40% of the fortune 500 companies globally and have a network of more than 5000+ clientele around the globe. Our coverage of industries include Medical Devices, Pharmaceuticals, Biotechnology, Semiconductors, Machinery, Information and Communication Technology, Automobiles and Automotive, Chemical and Material, Packaging, Food and Beverages, Cosmetics, Specialty Chemicals, Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Robotics, among many others.

Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude.We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.

Contact Us

Data Bridge Market Research

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475

Mail: [email protected]