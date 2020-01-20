Key Trends in Culinary Tourism

Summary

This report provides analysis of traveler types and key market trends which are contributing to a key segment within tourism currently – culinary tourism. Major and upcoming destinations are assessed, along with an analysis of key trends to provide valuable insight. Challenges along with opportunities in the industry are explained in relation to industry examples.

Get Sample Copy of this Report at @ https://www.reportsintellect.com/sample-request/812665

Key Highlights

Culinary tourism refers to trips in which the exploration of local gastronomy plays a central role in the overall traveling experience. Whereas some people travel deliberately for culinary purposes, others are considered opportunistic culinary travelers, since food and beverage experiences are not considered the main purpose of their trip.

Culinary and gastro tourism have been terms floating around in travel articles for decades but the term ‘food tourism’ has been preferred by some in recent years to include every type of cuisine and traveler and avoid the risk of sounding pretentious. Cooking classes, special occasion meals, and trying new delicacies can all be a part of food tourism. Drinks are included in the definition too, so countries famed for their beer and wines have been able to attract travelers with their offerings.

Total outbound tourist expenditure in the foodservice segment totaled $210bn in 2018 while domestic travelers spent $664.7bn. By 2022, these values are forecasted to reach $269.3bn and $812bn respectively so there is much to gain from getting involved.

Get Discount on This [email protected] https://www.reportsintellect.com/discount-request/812665

Scope

– Tourism Insights Report “Key Trends in Culinary Tourism”, looks at the key trends & issues within the culinary tourism segment, as well as the opportunities and threats.

– It also offers an insight into key destinations, traveler groups, and into the strategies of destinations looking to attract gastro tourists.

Reasons to buy

– Gain an insight into the culinary tourism segment

– Understand the key traveler types within this segment and how they are attracted by different destinations

– Look at the key destinations and why they appeal

– Gain a detailed understanding of the key trends, issues and challenges facing the gastro tourism space

About Us:-

Reports Intellect is your one-stop solution for everything related to market research and market intelligence. We understand the importance of market intelligence and its need in today’s competitive world.

Our professional team works hard to fetch the most authentic research reports backed with impeccable data figures which guarantee outstanding results every time for you.

So, whether it is the latest report from the researchers or a custom requirement, our team is here to help you in the best possible way.

Contact Us:

[email protected]

PH – + 1-706-996-2927

US Address:

225 Peachtree Street NE,

Suite 400,

Atlanta, GA 30303