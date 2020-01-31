Kelly Drives Market : Development Insight and Manufacturers Challenge Competitors2017 – 2025

Kelly Drives Market Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for Kelly Drives is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2025, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Kelly Drives in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Competitive Landscape

Surge in number of companies in the kelly drives market is intensifying the competition. In ordert to stay ahead players are adopting cutting-edge manufacturing techniques. Additionally, players are recalibrating their strategies to gain a stronghold in the Kelly drives market.

For instance, recently in July 2019, National Oilwell Varco Inc. launched a product call BlackBox drilling tool. The new tool can capture multi-axis vibration, temperature, and rotation measurements with accuracy, higher resolution, and higher frequency.

Some of the most prominent competitors operating in the competitive landscape of global kelly drives market include –

National Oilwell Varco Inc.

NERUM ENERGY LLC

RM Holding BV

Schlumberger Ltd.

Vallourec SA

Kelly Drives Market: Key Trends

The global kelly drives market is expected to grow at a significant pace in the coming few years, mainly because of the increasing adoption of advanced drilling technologies. Further, development in shale gas deposits has widened the opportunities for upstream oil and gas companies. This is expected to fuel the kelly drives market in the coming few years.

Further, amendments in oil and gas exploration activities in North America is attracting domestic and foreign investments, thus leading to an increase in exploration activities. This will boost the adoption of kelly drives-equipped rigs in the coming few years.

However, factors like high costs, inadequate awareness, and lack of skilled are expected to hamper the future prospects of the kelly drives market in the not-so-distant future.

Nevertheless, growing demand from players in the oil and gas industry to ensure the safety of workers and reducing cost of extracting crude oil is offering lucrative gains to the growth of the kelly drives market.

Kelly Drives Market: Regional Outlook

The kelly drives market is classified into North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific on the basis of geography. Among all these regions, North America is projected to account for the highest share of the kelly drives market throughout the forecast period. This is mainly because of the increasing oil and gas drilling activities in the region.

