Katsuobushi/Dried Bonito Market : Worldwide Demand, Specification, Growth Drivers, Industry Analysis Forecast 2017 – 2027

Katsuobushi/Dried Bonito , at its own recently published Market research, gives an understanding of the different facets of the sector.

According to the research, the market is anticipated to Attain a price of ~US$XX by the close of 2019 and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029).

Katsuobushi Market is segmented on the basis of distribution channels as supermarket/hypermarket, speciality stores, online sales, retail stores and departmental stores. The unique umami or savoury taste of Katsuobushi is making it popular among consumers which is the reason for the increase in the sale of Katsuobushi in every distribution channel.

Katsuobushi market is segmented on the basis of end users as restaurants, quick service restaurants (QSRs), and retail stores. As of the recent trend, there has been an anomalous increase in the production of Katsuobushi even though there is a decrease in the consumption of Katsuobushi and dashi in day-to-day Japanese life, because of its increased use in products such as readymade noodles soup, freeze-dried miso instant soup and the granulated bonito-flavor seasoning. Hence, the global katsuobushi market is expected to significantly increase the revenue contribution over the forecast period.

Katsuobushi Market Regional Outlook:

Japan is the major manufacturer, supplier and consumer in the katsuobushi market. Katsuobushi is the key ingredient to dashi or soup stock which is essential for most of the Japanese cuisines. Recently Japanese cuisines have gained popularity in European and North American countries thus increasing the consumption of Katsuobushi in these regions. In Asia-Pacific regions apart from Japan, South Korea and China also manufactures and supplies katsuobushi. Increasing demand for katsuobushi, has strengthened the growth of global katsuobushi market and hence is projected to significantly expand the revenue contribution of the market over the forecast period.

Katsuobushi Market Drivers:

Katsuobushi have a distinct umami or savoury taste, apart from being rich in nutrients and minerals. Induction of use of Katsuobushi as a key ingredient in miso instant soup, readymade noodles and granulated bonito-flavor seasoning have acted as a significant driver in Katsuobushi Market. Market expansion of a variety of products such as granulated and the liquid instant dashi in which Katsuobushi in an important ingredient, have impacted katsuobushi market positively.

Katsuobushi Market Restraints:

However, there are some restraining factors which are expected to hinder the katsuobushi market growth of which includes the decreasing popularity of natural katsuobushi and dashi among the Japanese people. Moreover granulated chemical seasoning which promises kelp savour and bonito flavour without the requirement of preparing dashi from scratch which is considered a hassle in modern life. Furthermore, many of the people perceive it as a product containing mycotoxin such as beta-nitropropionic acid which is produced during fermentation due to which people hesitate in consuming katsuobushi across the globe. Katsuobushi has once been banned for sales in the European Union because of the high amount of Benzopyrene which exceeded EU standards.

Katsuobushi Market Key Players:

Some of the major players operating in katsuobushi market are Marukatsu Katsuobushi Inc. Kyoto Katsuobushi co. ltd., Marutomo Katsuobushi, Makurazaki France Katsuobushi Co., and others. The companies are expected to expand their business by enhancing their product portfolio in global katsuobushi market. The companies are projected to frame certain strategies in future in order to gain the competitive advantage in global katsuobushi market till 2027.

