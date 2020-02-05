K-12 Online Tutoring Market to Witness Growth Acceleration During 2020-2025 | Ambow Education, Chegg, TAL, CDEL, EF Education First, New Oriental Education and Technology

Global K-12 Online Tutoring Market 2020 by Company Regions Type and Application Forecast to 2025

The K-12 Online Tutoring market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Online Learning is a flexible instructional delivery system that encompasses any kind of learning that takes place via the Internet. Online learning gives educators an opportunity to reach students who may not be able to enroll in a traditional classroom course and supports students who need to work on their own schedule and at their own pace.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Ambow Education, Chegg, TAL, CDEL, EF Education First, New Oriental Education and Technology, Tokyo Academics, iTutorGroup, Vedantu, Knewton

Online education has become a viable and exciting method for instructional delivery in the global business society that runs on a 24/7 schedule because it provides students with great flexibility. With the increased availability of the Internet and computer technology, students are able to access information anytime and anyplace that would normally be available only through a traditional classroom. Studies have shown that students learn just as effectively in an online classroom as they do in the traditional classroom.

Market Segment by Type, covers

Structured Tutoring

On-Demand Tutoring

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Pre-primary School

Primary School

Middle School

High School

Table of Content:

1 K-12 Online Tutoring Market Overview

2 Company Profiles

2.1 Ambow Education

2.1.1 Ambow Education Details

2.1.2 Ambow Education Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.1.3 Ambow Education SWOT Analysis

2.1.4 Ambow Education Product and Services

2.1.5 Ambow Education K-12 Online Tutoring Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.2 Chegg

2.2.1 Chegg Details

2.2.2 Chegg Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.2.3 Chegg SWOT Analysis

2.2.4 Chegg Product and Services

2.2.5 Chegg K-12 Online Tutoring Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.3 TAL

2.3.1 TAL Details

2.3.2 TAL Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.3.3 TAL SWOT Analysis

2.3.4 TAL Product and Services

2.3.5 TAL K-12 Online Tutoring Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.4 CDEL

3 Market Competition, by Players

4 Market Size by Regions

5 North America K-12 Online Tutoring Revenue by Countries

6 Europe K-12 Online Tutoring Revenue by Countries

7 Asia-Pacific K-12 Online Tutoring Revenue by Countries

8 South America K-12 Online Tutoring Revenue by Countries

9 Middle East & Africa Revenue K-12 Online Tutoring by Countries

10 Market Size Segment by Type

11 Global K-12 Online Tutoring Market Segment by Application

12 Global K-12 Online Tutoring Market Size Forecast (2021-2025)

