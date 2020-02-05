K-12 Online Tutoring Market to Witness Growth Acceleration During 2020-2025 | Ambow Education, Chegg, TAL, CDEL, EF Education First, New Oriental Education and Technology
Global K-12 Online Tutoring Market 2020 by Company Regions Type and Application Forecast to 2025
The K-12 Online Tutoring market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.
Online Learning is a flexible instructional delivery system that encompasses any kind of learning that takes place via the Internet. Online learning gives educators an opportunity to reach students who may not be able to enroll in a traditional classroom course and supports students who need to work on their own schedule and at their own pace.
Companies Profiled in this report includes: Ambow Education, Chegg, TAL, CDEL, EF Education First, New Oriental Education and Technology, Tokyo Academics, iTutorGroup, Vedantu, Knewton
Online education has become a viable and exciting method for instructional delivery in the global business society that runs on a 24/7 schedule because it provides students with great flexibility. With the increased availability of the Internet and computer technology, students are able to access information anytime and anyplace that would normally be available only through a traditional classroom. Studies have shown that students learn just as effectively in an online classroom as they do in the traditional classroom.
Market Segment by Type, covers
Structured Tutoring
On-Demand Tutoring
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Pre-primary School
Primary School
Middle School
High School
