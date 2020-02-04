K-12 Instruction Material Market – Upcoming Growth Opportunities, Revolutionary Trends & Future Benefits of Product 2025

“K-12 Instruction Material Market” report provides a basic overview of the K-12 Instruction Material industry including Definitions, Classifications, Applications, Market Scope and Industry Chain Structure . This K-12 Instruction Material market report profiles major topmost manufactures operating ( Hachette Book Group, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, Macmillan, McGraw-Hill, Pearson, Scholastic, Cengage Learning, Mastery Education, Santillana, Franz Cornelsen, Follett, Gakken, Kyowon ) in terms of analyses various attributes such as Production, Consumption, Revenue, Gross Margin, Cost, Gross, Market Share, CAGR, and Market Influencing Factors of the K-12 Instruction Material industry in USA, EU, China, India, Japan and other regions.The K-12 Instruction Material market report analyses the opportunities in the market, analysing the data on a historical basis (2014-2019), estimated data for 2020, and forecasted data till the year 2025. Market analysis includes data in terms of both, value (US$) and volume (MT).

Key Issues Addressed Of K-12 Instruction Material Market: Competitive Landscape and Strategic Recommendations; the market forecast and growth areas for K-12 Instruction Material Market; Changing Market Trends and Emerging Opportunities; Historical shipment and revenue; Analysis key applications

Scope of K-12 Instruction Material Market: K-12 instruction materials are the tools used by teachers and students in educational lessons. They include active learning and assessment. There are various types of instructional materials, such as traditional resources, digital resources, teacher-created resources, and others. The types of instructional materials used in schools depend on factors, such as subjects, learning methods, landscape of the school, technology access of the school, budgetary requirements, and government’s approval of the content.

The global K-12 digital instruction material market is expected to grow rapidly and dominate the market for the next few years. One of the major factors responsible for the market segment’s growth is the huge shift from traditional learning to a digitalized format due to the low price of digital content, usage of ICT devices in schools, and government initiatives in many countries encouraging the use of digital instruction materials. Also, factors such as better engagement, access, and interactivity, digital instructional materials, and lower costs will further boost the adoption rate of digital instruction materials on a global level.

The global K-12 curriculum instruction material market accounted for the majority market share during 2017 and will continue to dominate the market during the forecasted period. One of the major factors responsible for the market segment’s growth is the rise in demand for science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) subjects and language learning from various emerging countries such as India and China.

Split by Product Types, with production, revenue, price, and market share and growth rate of each type, can be divided into:

☯ Traditional Instruction Material

☯ Digital Instruction Material

Split by applications, this report focuses on consumption, market share and growth rate of K-12 Instruction Material in each application, can be divided into:

☯ Secondary Education

☯ Elementary Education

Geographically, the report includes the research on production, consumption, revenue, K-12 Instruction Material market share and growth rate, and forecast (2020-2025) of the following regions:

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland)

(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland) Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam)

(Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam) Central and South America (Brazil, Mexico, Colombia)

(Brazil, Mexico, Colombia) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria)

(Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria) United States

China

Japan

India

Other Regions

Important K-12 Instruction Material Market Data Available In This Report:

❶ Emerging Opportunities, Competitive Landscape, Revenue Share of Main Manufacturers.

❷ This Report Discusses the K-12 Instruction Material Market Summary; Market Scope Gives A Brief Outline of the K-12 Instruction Material Market.

❸ Strategic Recommendations, Forecast Growth Areas Of The K-12 Instruction Material Market.

❹ Key Performing Regions (APAC, EMEA, Americas, Other) Along With Their Major Countries Are Detailed in This K-12 Instruction Material industry Report.

❺ Challenges For the New Entrants, Trends Market Drivers.

❻ Company Profiles, Product Analysis, Marketing Strategies, Emerging Market Segments and Comprehensive Analysis of K-12 Instruction Material Market.

❼ K-12 Instruction Material Market Share Year-Over-Year Growth of Key Players In Promising Regions.

