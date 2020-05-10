K-12 Education Technology Spend Market: Qualitative Analysis of the Leading Players and Competitive Industry Scenario, 2023
The global K-12 Education Technology Spend market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this K-12 Education Technology Spend market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025
The business intelligence study of the K-12 Education Technology Spend market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the K-12 Education Technology Spend market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the K-12 Education Technology Spend market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.
Chungdahm Learning
Dell
Educomp Solutions
Next Education
Samsung
TAL Education Group
Tata Class Edge
Adobe Systems
Blackboard
BenQ
Cengage Learning
D2L
Ellucian
IBM
Intel
Knewton
Mcmillan Learning
McGraw-Hill Education
Microsoft
Oracle
Pearson Education
Promethean World
Saba Software
Smart Technologies
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Rest of Asia Pacific
Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Hardware
Software
Solution
Support
Market segment by Application, the market can be split into
Pre-primary School
Primary School
Middle School
High School
Each market player encompassed in the K-12 Education Technology Spend market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the K-12 Education Technology Spend market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
