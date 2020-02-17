Just How Big Is The Smart Polymers Market?
Report Highlights
This report will provide supply-chain analysis for smart polymers along with quantitative data in terms of value and volume of their production. It will provide data in terms of regional split, segmentation by different types of smart polymers and applications.Data on competitive landscape, leading suppliers and their market share is also analyzed. This report will conduct research on supply chain management, challenges, gaps and strategies used to improve logistics.
Report Includes:
– A conceptual study of smart polymers and their applications in the commercial marketplace
– Outlining detail pertaining to different types of smart polymers, their applications and supply chain structure, changing trends in channel partner preferences, and comparisons with those conventional polymers available
– Analyses of global market trends for smart polymers with data from 2019, estimates for 2020 and 2021, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026
– Regional dynamics of the smart polymers market covering North America, Europe, APAC and other emerging economies from rest of the World
– Discussion of future trend and perspectives, as well as some important issues like thermal/mechanical properties and regulatory challenges, of smart polymeric materials
Summary
The smart polymers industry has gained momentum in the past decade. Smart polymers are a branch of conventional polymers, but the characteristic of bio-mimicking differentiates them from conventional polymers. These very bio-mimicking characteristics are the reason smart polymers are under research and development for applications in biomedical and bioengineering fields. Other areas where smart polymers are used today include food packaging, coatings, fabrics, sensors and actuators, and electronic and automotive components.
Table of Contents
Chapter 1 Smart Polymers
Introduction
Smart Polymers
Different Types of Smart Polymers
Key Applications of Smart Polymers
Smart Polymer Supply Chain Structure
Changing Trends in Channel Partner Preferences
Attaining a Sustainable Supply Chain
Comparison of Conventional Polymer Businesses and Smart Polymers Businesses
Comparison of Global Volume Production of Conventional Polymers and Smart Polymers
Comparison of the Global Value of the Production of Conventional Polymers and Smart Polymers
Comparison of Regional Production of Conventional Polymers and Smart Polymers
Comparison of End User Industries of Conventional Polymers and Smart Polymers
Market Forecasts for Smart Polymers
Global Markets for Smart Polymers
Regional Markets for Smart Polymers
Smart Polymers Markets by End User Industry
Smart Polymers in Biomedical and Bioengineering
Smart Polymers Markets by Type
Smart Polymers Market by Type of Material
Recommendations and Conclusions
Information Sources
Methodology
Analyst’s Credentials
Related BCC Research Reports
