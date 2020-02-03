Juice Concentrates Industry Size 2020, Market Opportunities up to 2027

The Insight partners say, Juice Concentrates Market which has been compiled after an in-depth analysis of the market trends prevailing across five geographies (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America). Various segments of the market such as type/ risk category/ application/ supply chain are analyzed with robust research methodology which includes three step process starting with extensive secondary research to gather data from company profiles, global/regional associations, trade journals, technical white papers, paid databases etc. followed by primary research (interviews) with industry experts/KOLs to gain their insights and views on current scenarios and future scope of the market as well as validating the secondary information, further internal statistical model is used to estimate the market size and forecasts till 2027.

Juice is a drink made from the extraction or pressing of the natural liquid contained in fruit and vegetables which is commonly consumed as a beverage or used as an ingredient or flavoring in foods or other beverages. Juices can be concentrated by reducing the water content. It has a longer shelf life and is very cost effective when compared to normal juice. Concentrated juices are used in food industry and some of its application are in bakery products, confectionery, sauces and soups etc. as consumer are becoming more health conscious now a days. Shifting towards healthier food options is also bolstering the growth of the market.

Rising demand for the bakery and beverage products among the consumer globally is expected to remain the principle force driving the demand for juice concentrate market. Furthermore, increasing consumption of juices due to its health benefits and its nutritional value is expected to influence the juice concentrate market. Moreover an increase in the demand of the natural sweeteners in the food industry is fueling the juice concentrate market. In addition to this concentrate juice is convenient and cheaper alternative in food industry due to which it is expected to generate untapped opportunity for the juice concentrate market.

The report also includes the profiles of key Juice Concentrates companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key developments in the past five years.

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Sudzucker AG

Ingredion

AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG

SunOpta

Diana Group

DOHLER

SVZ Industrial Fruit & Vegetable Ingredients

Kanegrade Ltd

Ciatti Company

The reports cover key developments in the Juice Concentrates market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from Juice Concentrates market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Juice Concentrates in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the Juice Concentrates market.

The global juice concentrate market is segmented on the basis of type, application, form and ingredients. Based on type, the market is segmented into vegetable and fruit. On the basis of the application the market is segmented into beverage, dairy, soup, bakery and confectionery, dessert and others. On the basis of the ingredients the market is segmented into multi-fruit/vegetable concentrate and single fruit/vegetable concentrate. Based on form the market is segmented into clear concentrate, powdered concentrate and frozen concentrate.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Juice Concentrates market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Juice Concentrates market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

