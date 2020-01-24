Joint Health Ingredients Market Competitive Research And Precise Outlook 2019 To 2025

The Joint Health Ingredients Market Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis along with Major Segments and Forecast, 2019-2025. The Joint Health Ingredients market report is a valuable source of data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective for the following parameters; cost, revenue, demands, and supply data (as applicable). The report explores the current outlook in global and key regions from the perspective of players, countries, product types and end industries. This Joint Health Ingredients Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

Top Companies in the Global Joint Health Ingredients Market

P&G, Humanetics Corporation, Keratec Ltd., DuPont, Archer Daniels Midland Company, BASF SE, PL Thomas, Soft Gel Technologies, TSI Health Sciences, Inc., Xenos Nutraceuticals Inc..

Robust Demand from Geriatric Population

The joint health ingredients market primarily depend on the ageing population that is highly susceptible to bone injuries and fractures. Ageing or geriatric population is one of the largest target segments for joint health ingredients manufacturers worldwide. The geriatric population, who are conscious about the use of ingredients used in the food, are seeking for plant-based herbal ingredients, such as turmeric, boswelia, and tart cherry, in contrast to animal-derived ingredients, such as glucosamine and chondroitin. According to the study published by the WHO in 2014, approximately 22 million individuals in Europe and 14 million in the United States are likely to suffer from osteoporosis, by 2020. Thus, the demand for joint health ingredients is expected to increase in future.

The Joint Health Ingredients market can be divided based on product types and its sub-type, major applications and Third Party usage area, and important regions.

This report segments the global Joint Health Ingredients Market on the basis of Types are

Calcium Fortification

Glucosamine

Soy Supplements

Other

On The basis Of Application, the Global Joint Health Ingredients Market is Segmented into

Supermarket and Hypermarket

Retail Store

Online Sales

Regions Are covered By Joint Health Ingredients Market Report 2019 To 2025.

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

