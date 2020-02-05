Japan Wireless Power Transmission Market Size is Anticipated to Drive the Industry Demand over 2019-2026

Wireless power transmission is a process that occurs in a system, where power source transmits electromagnetic energy to electric load with no wires. This wireless transmission transmits power to remote locations. Wireless power transmission has great demand in consumer electronics, for example, laptop, tablets, smartphones, and other devices.

The key market players active in the world wireless power transmission market are Energous, WiTricity, Fulton Innovations, Humavox, Murata Manufacturing, Wi-Charge, Ossia, Inc., UBeam, PowerbyProxi, and Philips.

The rising need for battery-powered equipment has resulted in the growth of the market. Furthermore, user awareness and limitations posed by battery technology are driving the market. The application of wireless power transmission in consumer electronics has contributed to the growth of this market. The tremendous growth in the consumer electronics market in countries such as South Korea and Japan is driving the wireless power transmission industry.

Issues associated with wireless power devices have triggered slow growth. Moreover, the growing efficiency of power transmission is likely to create greater opportunities worldwide. Furthermore, automobile manufacturers including Honda, Nissan, and Toyota Motors focusing more on electrically charged automobiles, are likely to create greater opportunities.

