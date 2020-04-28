IVD Infectious Disease Market Global Research and Clinical Survey 2019 to 2025 | Roche Diagnostics, Abbott Laboratories, Alere

MarketInsightsReports has announced the addition of the “Global IVD Infectious Disease Market Research Report” The report focuses on global major leading players with information such as company profiles, product picture, and specification.

The global IVD infectious diseases market size was valued at USD 18.8 billion in 2018. It is likely to exhibit a CAGR of 7% from 2019 to 2025. Increasing external funding for research and development activities and proactive government initiatives are among the primary growth stimulants for the market.

Summary

The growing prevalence of the target diseases, health awareness, and strong demand for self-care medical devices are estimated to increase market growth over the forecast period. In addition, the introduction of technologically advanced products with improved sensitivity, speed, and usability are expected to increase the adoption of in vitro diagnostics for infectious diseases in the coming years.

technical key IVD include immunochemistry assays, such as Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA), and immuno-agglutination. They are widely used in clinical laboratories and diagnostic centers to detect infectious microorganisms such as bacteria and viruses in the patient samples.

North America dominated the market, supported by the presence of sophisticated health infrastructure, government initiatives related to research and development, and high levels of awareness of patients and practitioners. The market for infectious disease IVD Asia Pacific is expected to witness the strongest growth during the forecast period.

Companies Covered (Revenue, Gross Margin, and Market Share)-

Roche Diagnostics, Abbott Laboratories, Alere, Gen-Probe, Siemens Healthcare, Biomérieux, Danaher, Thermo Fisher, Sysmex, and others

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the IVD Infectious Disease market based on company, product type, end-user, and key regions.

The IVD Infectious Disease Market is segmented by the types such as,

Personal

Commercial

Academic

Other

Not only this but figures covering the end-user applications are also provided according to the classification such as,

Biochemical Diagnosis

Immune Diagnosis

Molecular Diagnosis

Microbiological Diagnosis

Urine Diagnosis

Other

These segments are thoroughly evaluated on an individual basis and a team of analysts has ensured to give a crystal clear idea about various lucrative segments of the industry. This detailed analysis of segmentation help in offering precise results about the markets related to the industry.

This report researches the worldwide IVD Infectious Disease Market size (value, Volume, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, North America (Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa), RoW (Rest of World)..

Reasons to Purchase This Report:

Current and future IVD Infectious Disease market outlook in the developed and emerging markets.

Analyzing various areas of the market with the help of Porters five forces analysis

Regional Analysis to analyze which region witnesses fastest growth during the forecast period.

Latest developments, and strategies employed by the major market players.

Future analyst support , along with the Market Estimate sheet (in excel).

