ITO Coated Glass Market Predicted to Accelerate the Growth by 2019 – 2027

ITO Coated Glass Market: Introduction

Glass coated with ITO (indium tin oxide) belongs to the group of transparent conducting oxide (TCO) coated glasses. ITO coated glass has excellent conductive properties and high transitivity. It is an N-type semiconductor and its chemical formula is Sn: In 2 O 3 .

O . The uniform thin layer of ITO on glass makes it highly transparent and provides it with low surface resistance. The coating process is carried out in vacuum by using the magnetron sputtering method at 300°C.

The coating is carried out on a single side. The coated surface is conductive and the other side is insulated. The ITO coated glass is laser cut in a square or rectangular shape. Sometimes, it is customized in a circular shape.

ITO coated glasses are largely used in laboratories, educational institutes, and industries

Key Drivers of Global ITO Coated Glass Market

The global ITO coated glass market is driven by rise in the demand for transparent conductive coatings for use in smart devices

Increase in the consumption of smart devices is also boosting the demand for transparent conductive coating glasses including ITO coated glass

The era of smart devices has emerged as a result of continuous technological advancements. Since ITO coated glasses are highly transparent and conductive, they witness high demand in the touchscreen & display glass industry.

Continuous Advancements to Offer Lucrative Opportunities

Continuous advancements made ITO coated glass, with a focus on reduction in costs, are likely to provide lucrative opportunities to the market in the near future, thereby increasing the rate of adoption of technologies amongst customers.

Also, increase in the number of startups and small companies in Asia Pacific is increasing the production and consumption of ITO coated glass in the region. Thus, Asia Pacific provides lucrative opportunities to the international players to invest in the market in this region.

Price Fluctuations to Hamper Global ITO Coated Glass Market

The limited geographical availability of ITO coated glass leads to fluctuations in product prices. This is expected to hamper the global ITO coated glass market during the forecast period.

The limited geographical availability of ITO coated glass has compelled players operating in the global ITO coated glass market to search for alternative and inexpensive non-ITO coated glass materials. This factor is also restraining the global market.

Moreover, conductive nanoparticles as well as other doped metal oxide and conductive polymers are expected to replace ITO coated glasses in the next few years. This factor can be a major restraint of the ITO coated glass market in the near future.

Asia Pacific Expected to Hold a Major Share of Global ITO Coated Glass Market

The global ITO coated glass market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific is a leading producer and consumer of ITO coated glass across the world, followed by North America and Europe. Increase in the production capacity is anticipated to boost the market in Asia Pacific during the forecast period. China accounted for a major share of the market in Asia Pacific in 2018. China is estimated to be a prominent market for ITO coated glass during the forecast period, owing to increase in the demand for ITO coated glass for use in various applications such as mobile phones, tablets, and consumer electronics products.

The ITO coated glass market in North America and Europe is expanding at a rapid pace, as the two regions are experiencing higher levels of innovation and technological advancements in ITO coated glass.

Rise in imports of ITO coated glass in Latin America and Middle East & Africa, led by increasing consumption of electronic devices in these regions, are likely to boost the market in these regions during the forecast period

Key Players in Global ITO Coated Glass Market

The global ITO coated glass market is highly fragmented, with leading manufacturers accounting for approximately 20%–30% of the market share. Key players operating in the global ITO coated glass market are: