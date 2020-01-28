Between 2018 and 2016, the IT Robotic Automation market is set to chart a robust CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate). As per a Transparency Market Research (TMR) study report, the growth rate will be 28.1% compounded annually.

Here is worth noting that it is a technology, which is precise and also works with algorithms to improve processes by bringing in efficiency to the table. Besides, they bring about a higher accuracy to the processes.

As low human involvement to ensure precise outcomes form the core of business process, the global IT Robotic Automation market is set to chart a stellar growth curve. Besides, it is making processes agile as well as responsive. A big win for all sizes of enterprises; in fact small and medium scale ones are adopting it aggressively. Development of a number of autonomous technologies is supporting this growth.

Global IT Robotic Automation Market Landscape – A Peek in the Fragmented World

It worthy to note here that the market is highly competitive and key players include Infosys Limited, Capgemini, Blue Prism, Automation Anywhere, Inc. and Tata Consultancy Services Limited, Genpact Ltd, Sutherland global services, Appian Corporation, Genfour, Ipsoft, among others . In order to maintain an edge over competitors, players are investing capacity building and resources building. The main aim is to improve production as well as processes. This, in turn, will help the global IT robotic automation market move to a higher growth trajectory.

Other strategies include exploring growth synergies through strategic partnerships and collaborations. Combining know how and penetrating other markets always helps players stay ahead of the game.

Besides, the global IT robotic automation market is fragmented owing to numerous regional and international players operating in the market landscape. Thanks to efforts directed at improving production, the market would accrue a good amount of worth – USD 11,417.4 million – over the forecast period.