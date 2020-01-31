IT Process Automation Market 2020: Comprehensive Study Explores Huge Growth of 2025 with Top Key Players – Micro Focus, Advanced Systems, Concepts, VMware, Microsoft, CA Tech

BusinessIndustryReports has recently broadcasted a new study to its broad research portfolio, which is titled as “Global IT Process Automation Market” Research Report 2020 provides an in-depth analysis of the IT Process Automation with the forecast of market size and growth. The analysis includes addressable market, market by volume, market share by business type and by segment (external and in-house).The research study examines the IT Process Automation on the basis of a number of criteria, such as the product type, application, and its geographical presence.

Global IT Process Automation Market Overview:

The Global IT Process Automation Market research report is the investigation arranged by investigators, which contain a point by point examination of drivers, limitations, and openings alongside their effect on the IT Process Automation Market development (2020 – 2025).

IT Process Automation (IPA) is an application technology where software, with the capabilities of artificial intelligence and related new technologies including machine learning, cognitive automation, and computer vision, are used for high volume handling, repeatable tasks in the organizations. IT Process Automation (IPA) is a suite of next-generation tools for improvement of business processes that helps to assist the workers by eliminating repetitive, replicable, and routine tasks and improve the customer experience with simplified interactions and faster processes.

The Global IT Process Automation Market is segmented on the basis of Type, Component, Deployment, Technology, Organization Size, Vertical and Region. IT Process Automation market is cover distinctive segment market estimate, both volume and value, also cover diverse businesses customers’ data, which is imperative for the makers.

Based on the Type, the Global IT Process Automation Market is sub-segmented into Structured and Unstructured. On the basis of Component, the Global IT Process Automation Market is classified into Solutions and Services. Based on the Deployment, the Global IT Process Automation Market is sub-segmented into On-Premise and Cloud. On the basis of Technology, the Global IT Process Automation Market is sub-segmented into Machine Learning, Natural-Language Processing, Cognitive Technology and others. Based on the Organization Size, the Global IT Process Automation Market is sub-segmented into SMEs and Large Enterprises. On the basis of Vertical, the Global IT Process Automation Market is sub-segmented into BFSI, Telecom & IT, Public Sector, Energy & Utilities, Media & Entertainment, Manufacturing, Food & Beverage, Retail, Healthcare, Transportation & Logistics and others.

In terms of the geographic analysis, North America is expected to dominate the Global IT Process Automation Market during the forecast period due to the established infrastructure for the research and development of advanced technologies in the region that has led to fast-paced developments. As a result, most of the key players in the market are continuously introducing innovative products in the market to cater to the rising demand.

Top Industry News:

Micro Focus (September 30, 2019) – Micro Focus Advances Capabilities for DevOps in Latest Deployment Automation Release – Micro Focus, today announced the general availability of Deployment Automation 6.3, offering new deployment improvements for its Release Orchestration solution set. The newly enhanced Micro Focus Deployment Automation product provides essential tooling for IT teams that are embracing the DevOps movement, as well as those actively looking to increase their software application release cadence.

“As DevOps has become a primary driver for IT organizations delivering business critical software applications, the speed and frequency with which applications get enhanced directly impact how quickly a business can respond to customer requests, competitive moves and changing market conditions,” said Tal Levi Joseph, Vice President of Product Management for Application Lifecycle Management, Micro Focus. “With the latest release of Deployment Automation, teams can orchestrate complex deployments across all delivery environments with greater ease while also cutting down on costs and time.”

Top Leading Key in Players Global IT Process Automation Market: SMA Solutions, Advanced Systems, Concepts, VMware, Microsoft, ServiceNow, Micro Focus, CA Technologies, Cortex, Resolve Systems and others. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

With the presence of a large pool of participants, the Global IT Process Automation Market is displaying a highly competitive business landscape, finds a new research report by Business Industry Reports (BIR). SMA Solutions, Advanced Systems, Concepts, VMware, Microsoft, ServiceNow, Micro Focus, CA Technologies, Cortex, Resolve Systems are some of the key vendors of IT Process Automation across the world. These players across IT Process Automation Market are focusing aggressively on innovation, as well as on including advanced technologies in their existing products.

Region segment: IT Process Automation Market report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share (%) and growth Rate (%) of IT Process Automation in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America

This study answers to the below key questions:

1 What will the market size be in 2025?

2 What are the key factors driving the Global IT Process Automation Market?

3 What are the challenges to market growth?

4 Who are the key players in the IT Process Automation Market?

5 What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key players?

In the end, this report covers data and information on capacity and production overview, production, market share analysis, sales overview, supply, sales, and shortage, import, export and consumption as well as cost, price, revenue and gross margin of IT Process Automation Market.

Major Points in Table of Contents:

Global IT Process Automation Market Report 2020

1 IT Process Automation Product Definition

2 Global IT Process Automation Market Manufacturer Share and Market Overview

2.1 Global Manufacturer IT Process Automation Shipments

2.2 Global Manufacturer IT Process Automation Business Revenue

2.3 Global IT Process Automation Market Overview

3 Manufacturer IT Process Automation Business Introduction

3.1 SMA Solutions IT Process Automation Business Introduction

3.2 Advanced Systems IT Process Automation Business Introduction

3.3 Concepts IT Process Automation Business Introduction

3.4 VMware IT Process Automation Business Introduction

3.5 Microsoft IT Process Automation Business Introduction

3.6 ServiceNow IT Process Automation Business Introduction

………………. Request free sample to get a complete Table of Content

