IT-Enabled Healthcare Market Volume Forecast and Value Chain Analysis 2019-2029
In 2018, the market size of IT-Enabled Healthcare Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.
In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for IT-Enabled Healthcare .
This report studies the global market size of IT-Enabled Healthcare , especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).
This study presents the IT-Enabled Healthcare Market production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. IT-Enabled Healthcare history breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.
For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2018.
In global IT-Enabled Healthcare market, the following companies are covered:
Companies profiled in this report include McKesson Corporation, Cerner Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., GE Healthcare, Siemens AG, IMS Health Holdings Inc., Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., eHealth Technologies, E*HealthLine.Com Inc., AirStrip Technologies LP, Aerotel Medical Systems Ltd., Johnson & Johnson Healthcare Systems Inc., AT&T Inc. and Apple Inc.
Healthcare System Applications
- Administrative Information Systems (AIS)
Clinical Information Systems (CIS)
- Electronic Medical Record (EMR)
- Nursing Information Systems (NIS)
- Computer Aided Diagnosis (CAD)
- Others (Medical Imaging and Surgery Training and so on)
Ancillary Information Systems (AIS)
- Pharmacy Information Systems (PIS)
- Laboratory Information Systems (LIS)
- mHealth Applications
Tele-health
- Healthcare Diagnostics
- Remote Patient Monitoring
- Healthcare Education
- Others (Electronic prescribing software and online support)
mHealth
Solutions for Patients
- Information and Reference Services
- Monitoring Services
- Diagnostic Services
- Wellness Services
- Treatment Services
- Prevention Services
Healthcare System Strengthening Solutions
- Emergency Response Services
- Healthcare Practitioner Support
- Healthcare Surveillance
- Public/Private Healthcare Institutions
- Physicians
- Healthcare Workers
- Individuals
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Rest of the World
The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:
Chapter 1, to describe IT-Enabled Healthcare product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of IT-Enabled Healthcare , with price, sales, revenue and global market share of IT-Enabled Healthcare in 2017 and 2018.
Chapter 3, the IT-Enabled Healthcare competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
Chapter 4, the IT-Enabled Healthcare breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2018.
Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2018.
Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2018.
Chapter 12, IT-Enabled Healthcare market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2024.
Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe IT-Enabled Healthcare sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.