IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Market : Recent Industry Trends and Projected Industry Growth, 2019– 2028

Analysis Report on IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Market

A report on global IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) market has hit stands. This study is based on different aspects like segments, growth rate, revenue, leading players, regions, and forecast. The overall market is getting bigger at an increased pace due to the invention of the new dynamism, which is making rapid progress.

Competitive Dynamics

Major strategies adopted by ITAD solution providers include strategic acquisitions and partnerships. During the forecast period, it is estimated that established players in the market would either get merged into large enterprises or would give tough competition to emerging players in the market. It is estimated that leading ITAD solution providers would acquire regional players to improve their distribution networks in the domestic as well as international markets.Details such as financials, business strategies, SWOT analysis, recent developments, and other such strategic information pertaining to these players have been duly provided as part of company profiling.

IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Market

By Asset Type

Computers/Laptops

Mobile Devices

Peripherals

Storages

Servers

Others (Network Equipment)

By Service

Data Sanitation/ Destruction

Recycling

Remarketing

Asset Recovery

Reverse Logistics

By Enterprise Size

Small Enterprises

Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

By End-use Industry

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

Telecom and IT

Government and Public

Aerospace & Defense

Energy &Utilities

Healthcare

Media & Entertainment

Datacenters (Includes companies such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google, Inc., Facebook, Inc., and Apple, Inc.) Tier 1 Tier 2 Tier 3

Others (Manufacturing, Education)

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

South America

