ISRO to lift off Communication Satellite GSAT-30 on 17 January 

India will lift off a massive satellite known as GSAT-30 this January on the seventeenth. The lift-off will take place at Kourou Space Center in French Guiana. Onboard, it will have Ariane-5 rocket of the European Space Agency (Ariane Space).

The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) chairperson stated that the lift-off GSAT-30 from Kouru would be the first satellite of the agency to launch this year. The satellite will provide a connection to communicate to help run the country and non-governmental service givers.

In the meantime, Sivan has made a confirmation that the Indian Space Research Organization aims to do the other 25 lift offs this year, one of the launches being Aditya-L1 satellite. Aditya-L1 satellite will take the satellite will to the corona-revolving path that is just around the Lagrangian location. This is approximately 1.5 million kilometers away from Planet Earth.

The primary purpose of sending the Aditya satellite is to get knowledge concerning the solar corona. The satellite will stay for about thousands of kilometers above the photosphere or the corona. For those who do not know solar corona, it is the outer layers of the sun.

The corona has over a million degrees Kelvin temperature; this is higher as compared to the disc temperature of 6,000K. The way corona is heated up is mysterious and remains a question to solar physicists.

Aditya will learn more about the ultraviolet emissions as well as the pieces of particles moving from the soar and arriving at the L1 orbit. The Aditya satellite will have with it a magnetometer payload whose primary purpose is to measure the disparity in the magnetic field around the corona and L1. In addition, it will distinguish the strength of the fields of the magnet.

The other lift offs that will occur this year include; SSLV to launch in the lower orbit of the earth, GSLV composed of the 4-meter shield of heat, NavlC, GSAT-20 satellite, Data tracing satellite and Xposat

The Indian Space Research Organization realized six lift-off vehicles and seven satellites last year. Last year also marked the 50th lifting off the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV), which is the workhorse of the space agency.

Dr. Sivan said during a meeting that two varieties of the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle were among those introduced. It was their first time to spend the fourth phase of the PSLV, which resulted in its success.