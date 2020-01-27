Isoparaffin Solvents Market 2020-2025 by Shell, ExxonMobil Chemical, Idemitsu, Total, INEOS, Braskem, Luan Group, RB Products

Global Isoparaffin Solvents Market valued approximately USD 142.30 million in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 3.6% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Isoparaffin Solvents Market is continuously growing in the global scenario at significant pace.

Isoparaffin is an important class of hydrocarbon solvents primarily used for industrial applications. Isoparaffin solvents are used in a wide diversity of applications, such as fluids in metalworking; industrial cleaning products; as solvents for paints and coating, adhesives and sealant; and products for photocopiers. Pure grade isoparaffin solvents are typically produced through distillation and catalytic cracking. Properties typical of these grades can be better solvency, high flash point, low pour point, and excellent safety profiles. Rapid industrialization, rising demand for synthetic solvents and increasing demand for quality metal-cutting activities are the substantial driving factors of the market during the forecast period. Additionally, growth in agriculture and agrochemical industry has further fueled the adoption of these chemicals as supporting agents for various process in the industry. Moreover, rising use of isoparaffinic petroleum hydrocarbons for inks for food contact material is the factors that likely to create numerous opportunity in the near future. However, high cost associated with this chemical is one of the major factors that limiting the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of Global Isoparaffin Solvents Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share due to increasing industrialization and high demand for isoparaffin solvents in the emerging economies such as India and China. Europe is estimated to grow at stable growth rate in the global Isoparaffin Solvents market over the upcoming years. Further, North America is anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 due to high growth in end-user industries in the region.

The major market player included in this report are:

Shell

ExxonMobil Chemical

Idemitsu

Total

Chevron Philips Chemical Company

INEOS

Braskem

Luan Group

RB Products

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

C8

C12

C16

C20

Others

By Application:

Paints & Coatings

Metalworking

Agrochemical Formulation

Polymer

Cleaning

Personal Care

Others

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Key Trends

1.3. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Million)

1.3.1. Isoparaffin Solvents Market, by Type, 2015-2025 (USD Million)

1.3.2. Isoparaffin Solvents Market, by Application, 2015-2025 (USD Million)

1.3.3. Isoparaffin Solvents Market, by Region, 2015-2025 (USD Million)

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Isoparaffin Solvents Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Industry Evolution

2.2.2. Scope of the Study

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Isoparaffin Solvents Market Dynamics

3.1. See Saw Analysis

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Isoparaffin Solvents Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political Scenario

4.2.2. Economic Scenario

4.2.3. Social Scenario

4.2.4. Technological Scenario

4.3. Value Chain Analysis

4.3.1. Supplier

4.3.2. Manufacturers/Service Provider

4.3.3. Distributors

4.3.4. End-Users

4.4. Key Buying Criteria

4.5. Regulatory Framework

4.6. Cost Structure Analysis

4.6.1. Raw Material Cost Analysis

4.6.2. Manufacturing Cost Analysis

4.6.3. Labour Cost Analysis

4.7. Investment Vs Adop

