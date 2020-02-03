Isocyanates Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2019 to 2027

Isocyanates Market size will reach xx million US$ by 2029, from xx million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2027 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Isocyanates .

Stringent, Government Imposed Regulations to Slow Down Growth Statistics

The usage of isocyanates in industries is known to pose several occupational health hazards, including skin irritation, breathlessness, with prolonged exposure to leading to asthma. The Occupation Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) puts forward permissible exposure limit of 20 ppb for MDI (Methylene diphenyl di-isocyanate) and other technical guidelines on dealing with exposure. Phosgene utilized in isocyanate manufacturing is proving to be detrimental to the ecosystem and carries serious health risks to human health. In addition, isocyanates pose serious occupational health risks, including irritation of the skin, wheezing, cough, and extended isocyanate exposure may also contribute to asthma. The environmental and health risks associated with isocyanates are one of the main variables that restrict the market growth for isocyanates.

“Green” Polyurethanes from Renewable Isocyanates to Be the New Norm

Development of bio-based isocyanates is expected to further drive market growth since crude oil is typically used to generate isocyanates and its pricing on the worldwide market changes the amount in the context of manufacturing. This has resulted in the current market growth of the bio-based isocyanates. Suppliers and suppliers engaged in infrastructure apps are anticipated to benefit greatly from consumer markets as the boom in developing economies in these industries will boost the demand for products based on it.

East Asia Leads with More Than 1/3rd of the Market Share in the Global Isocyanates Market

East Asia is anticipated to see substantial development within the global isocyanates market over the forecast period, with developing economies such as China and India driving the bulk of demand. Flourishing end-use sectors such as building & construction, consumer electronics, and automotive in China and India's emerging markets are anticipated to complement market growth in the Asia Pacific over the forecast period. North America is anticipated to record moderate demand over the forecast period mainly as a result of increased regulatory involvement by organizations such as EPA (the United States Environmental Protection Agency) on MDI and TDI (Toluene di-isocyanate)-related environmental and health impacts. Due to several strict environmental regulations and low development in end-use sectors, Europe is expected to develop at a reduced pace.

Global Isocyanates Market – Enhanced Production Capacity to Act as a Growth Lever

Supply and demand commerce within the global isocyanates market is generally balanced for some raw materials except for MDI which requires more production capacity by 2020. The global isocyanates market is moderately consolidated with a few chemical industry giants capturing a large part of the market share. Proprietary technology is a barrier to entry and several other small and medium scale competitors are contending for the top spot through capacity expansion. In 2017, Vencronex, a frontrunner within the isocyanates market, expanded its aliphatic isocyanate plant in Thailand. German chemical giant BASF expanded its capacity for the production of hardeners at its Ludwigshafen site in Germany. Dow Chemical partnered with several companies including Univar Solutions, to channel its isocyanates offerings throughout North America and Europe. New competitors are working on developing new isocyanate free alternatives from renewable isocyanates and bio-based white dextrins.

