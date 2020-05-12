Isobutene Market Unbelievable Growth| SONGWON, LANZATECH, Praxair Technology, Chandra Asri Petrochemical

The latest release from Data Bridge Market Research highlights the key market trends impacting the growth of the Global Isobutene market. The study highlights influencing factors that are impacting or reinforcing market environment such as Government Policy, technological changes etc along with key market drivers. The research study forecast Revenue Opportunities and Sales Volume Area taken into consideration the primaries from industry experts and includes relevant data such as (revenue, market Size, growth rate, and product price) by important players such as LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V., TPC Group, Honeywell International Inc., SONGWON, LANZATECH., Praxair Technology, Inc., Exxon Mobil Corporation, BASF SE, Evonik Industries, YEOCHUN NCC CO., LTD., Global Bioenergies, TPC Group, VINATI ORGANICS LIMITED, Chandra Asri Petrochemical.

Global Isobutene market will reach an estimated valuation of USD 35.22 billion by 2027, while registering this growth at a rate of 4.60% for the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

This report focuses on the global Isobutene status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Isobutene development in United States, Europe and China.

The generated Isobutene report is firmly based on primary research, interviews with top executives, news sources and information insiders. Secondary research techniques are implemented for the better understanding and clarity for data analysis. The Scope of the report extends from market scenario to comparative pricing between major players, cost and profit of the specified market regions. Powerful market analysis tools such as SWOT analysis, Port’s five analysis, Pest analysis, are carried out while developing this Isobutene report.

Global Isobutene Market Segmentation

On the basis of application, the isobutene market is segmented into automotive, aerospace, antioxidants, pharmaceutical and other applications.

The product segment of the isobutene market is segmented into methyl tert-butyl ether and ethyl tert-butyl ether.

Based on end- users, the market is segmented into butyl rubber, MMA, PIB and others.

Competitive Analysis for Global Isobutene Market: LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V., TPC Group, Honeywell International Inc., SONGWON, LANZATECH., Praxair Technology, Inc., Exxon Mobil Corporation, BASF SE, Evonik Industries, YEOCHUN NCC CO., LTD., Global Bioenergies, TPC Group, VINATI ORGANICS LIMITED, Chandra Asri Petrochemical.

Furthermore the research is geographically segmented as : North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey & Rest of Middle East & Africa

Market Drivers

Fluctuation in the cost of the raw materials and risk associated with their toxic properties are some of the factors hampering the market growth in the mentioned forecast period.

Growing demand for isobutene from the cosmetic industry is expected to enhance the market growth. Some of the other factors such as development of bio- based isobutene, increasing consumption of synthetic rubber, advancement in the production of isobutene, rising R&D investment and government is also taking many initiatives to enhance the production of isobutene from renewable resources which will drive the isobutene market in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

