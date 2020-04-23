Isobutene Market Analysis, Business Revenue Forecast, Size, Leading Competitors and Growth Trends
Isobutene market report examines the short-and medium-term economic and profitability outlook for Isobutene industry.. The Isobutene market accounted for $XX million in 2018, and is expected to reach $XX million by 2024, registering a CAGR of YY% from 2019 to 2024.
List of key players profiled in the Isobutene market research report:
Lyondell Basell
TPC Group
Exxon Mobil
Nizhnekamskneftekhim
Enterprise Products Partners
Evonik
Yuhua Group
Sumitomo Chemical
Yuhuang Chemical
Qifa Chemical
Songwon
Qixiang
Sinopec Beijing Yanshan
Weifang Binhai
The global Isobutene market is segmented based on product, end user, and region.
On the basis of product, the market is bifurcated as following:
MTBE Cracking
Tert-butanol (TBA)
By application, Isobutene industry categorized according to following:
Butyl Rubber
MMA
PIB
Other
Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, Italy, Spain, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Taiwan, and, rest of Asia-Pacific) and EMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, rest of EMEA).
Moreover, other factors that contribute toward the growth of the Isobutene market include favorable government initiatives related to the use of Isobutene. On the contrary, high growth potential in emerging economies is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market during the forecast period.
Key Benefits for Stakeholders from Isobutene Market Report:
This report entails a detailed quantitative analysis along with the current global Isobutene market trends from 2019 to 2026 to identify the prevailing opportunities along with the strategic assessment.
The Isobutene market size and estimations are based on a comprehensive analysis of key developments in the industry.
A qualitative analysis based on innovative products facilitates strategic business planning.
The development strategies adopted by the key market players are enlisted to understand the competitive scenario of the Isobutene industry.
