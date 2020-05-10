Islamic Finance Market 2019 Analysis and Precise Outlook – Bank Saderat Iran, Bank Mellat Iran

The report titled “Islamic Finance Market” report will be very useful to get a stronger and effective business outlook. It provides an in-depth analysis of different attributes of industries such as trends, SWOT analysis, policies, and clients operating in several regions. The qualitative and quantitative analysis techniques have been used by analysts to provide accurate and applicable data to the readers, business owners and industry experts.

The global Islamic finance market is growing moderately, because of the strong investments in the Halal Sectors, infrastructure, and Sukuk bonds, especially through electronic modes in all products and services. The factors driving the growth of the market are directing investment toward the tremendous growth opportunities in the promising Islamic sectors.

The industry’s total worth, according to key industry stakeholder organizations, across its three main sectors (banking, capital markets, and TAKĀFUL), was estimated to be USD 2.05 trillion in 2017, marking an 8.3% growth in assets in USD terms, and reversing the preceding two years of assets’ growth stagnation (2017: USD 1.89 trillion vs. 2016: USD 1.88 trillion).

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Islamic Finance Market: Alinma Bank Saudi Arabia, Bank Saderat Iran, Bank Mellat Iran, Malayan Bank Berhad (Maybank) Malaysia, Kuwait Finance House, Qatar Islamic Bank, Dubai Islamic Bank, Bank Melli Iran, National Commercial Bank Saudi Arabia, Bank Maskan Iran and others.

GCC Islamic banking assets reached USD 490 billion by the end of June 2013, with Saudi Arabia dominating the region with a 49% share, followed by the United Arab Emirates (19%), Kuwait (16%), Qatar (11%), and Bahrain (5%). This segment is still nascent in Oman (Islamic Financial Services Board (IFSB), (2015)). Islamic banking has acquired systemic proportions in Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, in line with IFSB’s definition of systemic, at least 15% of banking system assets. Retail Islamic banking in Bahrain has reached systemic proportions with a 27% asset share in retail banking, and a 13% asset share in total retail and wholesale banking. Oman’s entry in Islamic Banking was in late 2012.

Global Islamic Finance Market Split By Product Type and Applications:

This report segments the global Islamic Finance Market on the basis of Types are:

Islamic Banking

Islamic Insurance

Islamic Bonds

Islamic Funds

On the basis of Application , the Global Islamic Finance Market is segmented into:

Private

Corporation

Regional Analysis For Islamic Finance Market:

For the comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Islamic Finance Market is analysed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India and others. Each of these regions is analysed on the basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

Important Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:

– Detailed overview of Islamic Finance Market.

– Changing market dynamics of the Islamic Finance Market industry.

– In-depth segmentation of Islamic Finance Market by Type, Application etc.

– Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value.

– Recent industry trends and developments.

– Competitive landscape of Islamic Finance Market.

– Strategies of key players and product offerings.

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

