Irritable Bowel Syndrome Treatment Market: Expansion Strategies Set to Generate Substantial Revenue in the near Future 2016 – 2022

key players in terms of pricing is anticipated to hamper overall growth of this market.

Irritable bowel syndrome market is classified on the basis of type, end user and geography.

Based on the type, the global irritable bowel syndrome market is segmented into the following:

Irritable Bowel Syndrome with Constipation

Irritable Bowel Syndrome with Diarrhea

Irritable Bowel Syndrome with alternating Constipationand Diarrhea

Based on the end user, the global Irritable bowel syndrome market is segmented into the following:

Hospitals

Clinics

Homecare settings

Depending on geographic regions, global irritable bowel syndrome treatment market is segmented into five key regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Geographically, North America dominates the global irritable bowel syndrome treatment market. High degree of therapeutic needs and penetration of generic drugs in North American market is anticipated to drive the growth of this market. Meanwhile, Europe is considered as the second largest market owing to the large patient population undergoing diagnosis of irritable bowel syndrome coupled with the increasing demand for treatment. Launch of novel drugs with improved efficacy which provide sustained relief from irritable bowel syndrome in APAC region primarily drives the growth of this market. In addition, growing awareness regarding chronic nature of irritable bowel syndrome among the people will further drive the growth of this market in APAC region.

Increased awareness about available treatment among the patients, medical community is one of the major driver in global irritable bowel syndrome treatment market.Increase in the number of patients, rise in the aging population, increasing demand for efficiency, increase in the incidence and prevalence of irritable bowel syndrome cases and increase in awareness, the global irritable bowel syndrome market is expected to have a healthy growth rate in the forecast period.

Various key players dominating the global irritable bowel syndrome treatment market comprise Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc., Sucampo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Salix Pharmaceuticals, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc. Allergan Plc. among others.

